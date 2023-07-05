{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

From foal to Olympic champion: celebrating Valegro’s stellar career on his 21st birthday

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • When it comes to celebrating a legendary horse like Valegro, whose 21st birthday it is today (5 July, 2023), where do you start? With so many medals, titles and records, it’s hard to keep track.

    So join us as we look back at some of his career highlights in pictures…

    1. Small beginnings: Valegro as a foal with his dam Maifleur

    2. Charlotte Dujardin and a young Valegro impress at the British Dressage National Championships in 2008

    180 , charlotte dujardin , valegro

    3. Valegro’s early top hat days: at Addington Area Festival in 2009

    Charlotte Dujardin - Valegro

    4. In action at the British Dressage National Championships in 2010

    Charlotte Dujardin (GBR)&Valegro - Bates Saddles Intermediate I Championship - Dressage Deluxe National Dressage Championships 2010, Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, United Kingdom - 10 September 2010

    5. Delighting the Olympia crowd in 2011

    Olympia Wednesday 14 12 2011 charlotte dujardin valegro

    6. Gold medal moments: taking centre stage at London 2012

    Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro

    7. The home crowd give the pair a warm welcome in Greenwich Park at the London Olympics

    Charlotte Dujardin, Valegro

    8. Wowing the Olympia spectators with their freestyle in 2012

    Valegro Dujardin,Charlotte

    9. The medals keep coming: the pair take home individual gold at the Europeans in Denmark in 2013

    Charlotte DUJARDIN riding Valegro GBR in the Individual Grand Prix Special in the FEI European Dressage Championship in Herning, Denmark in August 2013

    10. “I had the ride of my life”: Charlotte and Valegro score 93.975% in an outstanding freestyle performance that sees them set a new world record at Olympia in 2013

    Charlotte DUJARDIN (GBR) riding Valegro during the Grand Prix Freestyle at Olympia on 17th December 2013

    11. Record breakers: the golden duo beat their own world record for the grand prix freestyle, with a score of 94.3% at Olympia in 2014

    Charlotte Dujardin (GBR) riding Valegro during Dressage Grand Prix at The London International Horse Show at Olympia in London, UK on 16 December 2014

    12. The pair bring home the individual gold medal from Rio in 2016

    Charlotte Dujardin GBR riding Valegro, during the Grand Prix Freestyle for the individual Dressage competition at the Olympic Equestrian Centre in Deodoro near Rio, Brazil on 15th August 2016

    13. Valegro retires from competition at Olympia in 2016

    Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro during Valegro retirement ceremony during the Olympia International Horse Show at Olympia, London, UK; on 14 December 2016

    14. Valegro meeting The late Queen with Carl Hester at Royal Windsor in 2019

    Her Majesty The Queen meeting Valegro, Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin during the Royal Windsor Horse Show held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire in the UK between on 8th-12th May 2019

    15. Valegro with Charlotte, her fiancé Dean and baby daughter Isabella in 2023

    Charlotte Dujardin and Dean Golding with their daughter, Isabella, and Valegro.

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...