A puissance star, a special heavy horse and other things the horse world is talking about

“It’s a fantastic feeling – and an absolute privilege to ride this horse,” said Commandant Geoff Curran, after he and Bishops Quarter landed their second Horse of the Year Show HOYS puissance on the trot. The Irish rider and the minister for defence’s Obos Quality 16-year-old were the only combination to jump clear in the final round, when the wall stood at 2.20m (7’2”), a centimetre higher than they jumped to secure the Ripon Select Foods title in 2022.

2. The shire who owned the arena at HOYS

Exactly 10 years since he won the SEIB Search For A Star series, Will Morton returned to the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) to take the top spot in The Barber Family British ridden heavy horse of the year championship. Will, who began the week aboard hunters, cemented his versatility when partnering Gemma McClorey’s eight-year-old Shire gelding Cotebrook Sgurr Alasdair (Big Al) to head the hugely competitive final.

3. An enviable equestrian property

Frankly we’d be very happy in the two bedroom cottage on this estate if it meant enjoying riding in these grounds, but those in the market for a 26-acre pad with wonderful equestrian facilities and a stunningly grand home should check out Weald Hall, which is in the London commuter belt being two miles from Brentwood in Essex.

