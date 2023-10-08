‘She tries her heart out for me’: rider takes HOYS title on last outing with special mare





One of the circuit’s most consistent plaited ponies lifted The Binks Family show hunter Pony of the year championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The Lucy Glover-produced Morning Sunflower was the picture of elegance in the TopSpec Arena to win with her 17-year-old rider Isabella O’Donnell.

By Rosscon Sunrise out of Downderry Maisie Jane, the seven-year-old has always been destined for the NEC centre line.

She has won the Royal International twice, as a four-year-old and in 2022.

This term she has posted three HOYS qualifier wins from three starts, and she was also reserve supreme in the North of England £1000 supreme final, a title she won last season.

“This is my last show on her so what a way to end,” said Isabella, who revealed that “Flo” has been sold to a new home as she is out of class. “I love her to pieces, she’s such a willing mare and she tries her heart out for me everytime.”

Lucy spotted the mare during her four-year-old season when she was with Ashlea Brown.

“She’s been an amazing pony for us,” said Lucy, for whom this was a first HOYS hunter pony championship win. “She’s the easiest pony in the world. You couldn’t wish for a better pony to have in your yard.”

Another rider enjoying her final ride in the arena of dreams with her hunter pony was Zara Brookes, who finished reserve champion with her uber-consistent 153cm winner, Merrycorner Mister Bui.

