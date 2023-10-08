‘This is fantastic for racehorses’: ex-racer lifts HOYS riding horse championship





An ex-racehorse is believed to have made history at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as he rose to the occasion to take The Epiony riding horse of the Year title, exactly two years after he’d stood SEIB Racehorse To Riding Horse champion. Katie Dashwood’s 11-year-old gelding Minella Rebellion (Reg) topped a competitive large class en route to taking the championship, over the second-placed large Legend In Manhattan ridden by Gemma Rees.

“My darling boy,” said Katie, after her championship centre line moment. “I thought this morning was unbelievable, and now I really don’t believe this is real.

“To come and win a straight showing class with a horse from the track is fantastic for racehorses, let alone Reg and his fantastic producer, Jo Bates,” said amateur show rider Katie. “He was with me every stride of the way today. He was so light on his feet and I’m so proud of him.

“Jo has worked non-stop continuously with him. Everything is carefully orchestrated and it’s a total team effort. The attention to detail is the winner.”

By Kings Theatre out of Afdala, Minella Rebellion was in training with Nicky Henderson during his career. He ran five times and he retired in 2017. He was first acquainted with Katie following a recommendation from her friend Henrietta Knight.

He has been produced by Jo Bates for the duration of his career. His tally includes championship victories at Royal Windsor and at the Royal International.

“I’m beyond proud of the pair,” Jo said. “Katie has worked her socks off for this. I just adore this pair.”

