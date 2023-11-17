A party home with room for horses and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Bolstridge House is near the village of Ramsbury in Wiltshire. The village is in an area of outstanding natural beauty, near Hungerford and Marlborough. For the horses, there are stables, barns, fields and an arena, and for the humans a swimming pool and large deck area with outside kitchen. There is also a cinema, party room with bar, gym and further accommodation, including a self-contained cottage.

Lorry theft

Staff at The Donkey Sanctuary are “incredibly upset” at the theft of a horsebox used to transport rescued equids. The charity, and police, are appealing for any information that might help recover the distinctive vehicle, which was stolen from Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Thursday (16 November). A spokesman for the sanctuary said the Peugeot Equi-Trek vehicle, registration YJ17FLG, was parked near Gadebridge Park on Wednesday night.

Judging

In her H&H column this week, Katie Jerram-Hunnable speaks candidly about her early judging experiences and offers some helpful advice to the next generation. “There were strong entry numbers and the horses were amazing to ride, but when it came to judging the conformation phase I was verbally attacked and intimidated by some of the leading names in showing,” Katie says. “I stood by my results and maintained my convictions, though I was close to tears as I left the ring. I nearly thought about resigning, but I had a chat with myself and held my head up high; I wasn’t about to be bullied out of the sport I love so much.”

