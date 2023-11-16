



Bolstridge House is near the village of Ramsbury in Wiltshire. The village is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, five miles and six miles respectively from the market towns of Hungerford and Marlborough. You can catch a train to London from Hungerford, which will take you to Paddington in around 54 minutes, while if you travel 11 miles to Swindon, you can get into London Paddington in around 49 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Rectory Farm Arena (35 minutes), West Wilts Equestrian Centre (55 minutes) and Cherwell Competition Centre (55 minutes). You will just be over 15 minutes (10 miles) from the array of facilities on offer at Coombelands Equestrian.

Lambourn Equine Vets (eight miles) are just 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Vine & Craven Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with The Country House Department with a guide price of £4m. Let’s take a look around…

This property comes with two stables and an all-weather outdoor arena.

There are some outbuildings including a large barn and field shelters. The land, which extends to 33.87 acres, is fenced with post and rail into paddocks with some water troughs.

Bolstridge House is set at the end of a tree-lined avenue and it has been extended and remodelled by its current owners.

The main house is configured with a kitchen/breakfast/family room on the first floor, which has great views. There is also a sitting room, snug, study and bathroom on the first floor.

The property forms an L-shape around a swimming pool and large deck area with outside kitchen. One part of the ‘L’ houses a cinema, party room with bar, gym and further accommodation, including a self-contained cottage.

The ground floor has five bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe, dressing room and an en-suite. Two of the other bedrooms have their own en-suite, while the two other bedrooms share one.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.