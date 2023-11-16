Can you help? The Donkey Sanctuary’s distinctive horsebox stolen





Staff at The Donkey Sanctuary are “incredibly upset” at the theft of a horsebox used to transport rescued equids.

The charity, and police, are appealing for any information that might help recover the distinctive vehicle, which was stolen from Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of this morning (16 November).

A spokesman for the sanctuary said the Peugeot Equi-Trek vehicle, registration YJ17FLG, was parked near Gadebridge Park last night.

“The vehicle, with its distinctive Donkey Sanctuary logos and brown and silver livery, had its tracker unit removed and discarded less than three miles from where it was taken,” he said.

“The empty vehicle, which was parked during an overnight stop, was due to collect a pair of donkeys the following day and take them to a holding base used by the animal welfare charity.”

Andrew Judge, director of equine operations for the sanctuary, said it is a charity that relies entirely on public donations, “so we can be there for donkeys in greatest need”.

“We’re incredibly upset that someone has chosen to target The Donkey Sanctuary like this as we rely on these specialist equine vehicles to transport rescued donkeys to our sanctuaries,” he said.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number HC-16112023-0119.

