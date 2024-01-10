A horse of a lifetime killed on the road and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Driver in court

A rider who was seriously injured in a road collision that killed her horse said she “would not wish what I’ve been through on anyone”. Rubrics, a 13-year-old former racehorse owned by Sarah Cunningham from Handsacre, Staffordshire, had to be put down after the incident involving a 4×4 on a lane in Nethertown in December 2022. Sarah suffered four broken ribs and six other fractures, and had to use a wheelchair for 12 weeks. At a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on 15 December 2023, the uninsured driver of the vehicle was sentenced to 120 hours’ community service and an 18-month community order. He was fined £300 and was banned from driving for 12 months. He had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

A bright future

A native pony abandoned in a field following the death of his owner now has a bright future ahead of him and has brought much-needed companionship to an elderly bereaved horse. Barley arrived in Blue Cross care after he was found in a farmer’s field in Somerset. Although he was microchipped, his original owner had died. After a year of work building his confidence, Barley has been rehomed, and provided a lifeline to his new fieldmate who had recently lost his lifelong companion.

A new home?

If you’re thinking of moving, this four-bedroom bungalow provides equestrian facilities suitable for up to eight horses, with the prospect of further development. The house is in Sible Hedingham, just under a mile from Harrow Cross in Essex. It has functional existing facilities with the potential for extension subject to the necessary permission. In brief, it comprises the bungalow, eight stables, 8.6 acres and an outdoor school.

