



This four-bedroom bungalow provides equestrian facilities suitable for up to eight horses, with the prospect of further development should you wish. Could you imagine inhabiting this property?

The home can be found in the village of Sible Hedingham, just under a mile away from the hamlet of Harrow Cross in Essex. The hamlet is set on a hilltop with Hedingham Castle visible on the horizon.

The property has never previously been for sale since the smallholding with bungalow was first built in the 1980s.

There are local schools within Sible Hedingham, and the property is also close for the private schools in Gosfield. The village offers good amenities including a doctor’s surgery, post office, local pubs, and grocery stores. Other areas of interest include Halstead, Braintree, Haverhill, Chelmsford City and Cambridge.

Local vets include Fuller Equine Veterinary Practice, Paton and Lee Equine Veterinary Surgeons and Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic.

If you want to use some facilities at a different venue check out those on offer at Finchingfield EC, Codham Park Equestrian, Prestige Equestrian and Frenches Farm Livery.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 15, while hunting in the vicinity would be with the East Essex Hunt.

Chelmsford City Racecourse is just over a 20 minute drive away, while you can enjoy point-to-pointing 30 minutes away at High Easter.

Zoe Napier Group are the experts offering this property to the market, and you can make it yours for offers in the region of £1.1m.

This home has functional existing facilities with the potential for extension subject to the necessary permissions being obtained. In brief, it currently consists of a bungalow, eight stables, 8.6 acres and an outdoor school.

The property is set on a hillside with views across the rolling countryside. It has extensive road frontage onto open farmland with views mainly to the northeast.

The grazing is set out in three separate paddocks.

There is a 20x40m outdoor school that has post and rail fencing and requires some attention from the purchaser. The stables have a large security light that shines over the arena.

There are eight stables, including two larger boxes and six pony-sized boxes. There are further areas to adapt for extra stabling or for use as storage and a tack room.

There are also a few storage barns and buildings which can serve multiple uses depending on your needs. The buildings have stood for 40 years (without initial permissions), albeit are now established. The large workshop is divided into two rooms with storage and there is also a pole barn.

The four-bedroom bungalow has a terraced area, a lawn and a direct outlook over the first paddock to the rear.

The kitchen is fitted with Wren units finished with granite work surfaces. There is space for a farmhouse-style breakfast table and there are views over farmland from the windows.

The sitting room features an exposed brick chimney breast housing a traditional log burner.

