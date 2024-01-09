‘I wouldn’t wish this on anyone’: rider seriously injured in road crash that killed her horse





A rider who was seriously injured in a road collision that killed her horse said she “would not wish what I’ve been through on anyone”.

Rubrics, a 13-year-old former racehorse owned by Sarah Cunningham from Handsacre, Staffordshire, had to be put down after the incident involving a 4×4 on a lane in Nethertown in December 2022. Sarah suffered four broken ribs and six other fractures, and had to use a wheelchair for 12 weeks.

At a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on 15 December 2023, the uninsured driver of the vehicle was sentenced to 120 hours’ community service and an 18-month community order. He was fined £300 and was banned from driving for 12 months. He had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Cathryn Godfrey, specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who represented Sarah, said: “The past year has been incredibly difficult for Sarah as she attempts to come to terms with the impact of her injuries.

“Understandably, she also remains heartbroken by the loss of her beloved horse Rubrics. She was unable to say goodbye to him due to her injuries and suspected spinal damage at the scene.

“While Sarah continues to progress with her recovery, she faces many challenges. We’re determined to support her so she can access the treatment she needs to move forward with her life as best she can.

“Horse riders are among the most vulnerable of road users, and road traffic incidents can cause not only serious physical injuries but also emotional trauma for the rider and life-ending injuries to the horse. The impact can be devastating and remain with the injured person life-long.”

Sarah suffered a head injury as well as the broken ribs, and fractures to her right shoulder, left ankle and left foot.

She said: “I am still haunted by the collision and losing Rubrics so suddenly due to someone else’s actions. It was devastating. He was my horse of a lifetime and I really struggle to imagine myself ever getting back to riding without him.

“I’ve spent the past year focusing on my recovery. Riding was my main hobby, but I was also a runner, and enjoyed going to the gym and boxing. I have not been able to return to these activities yet.

“I really wish I could turn back the clock and change what happened that day, but I know that’s not possible. All I can do is continue to work hard on my recovery. I hope that by sharing my story, I can urge road users to be safe and take care at all times.

“I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone.”

