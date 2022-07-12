A baking-hot Barbury, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Red-hot competition at Barbury

Waking up with a “Barbury tan” (aka sunburn that makes one resemble a cooked lobster) is an experience well known throughout the eventing community. This year’s event gave spectators the chance to uphold the tradition as beautiful weather provided outstanding conditions for watching top-class eventing in this beautiful natural amphitheater in Wiltshire. And the soaring temperatures weren’t only thing that was red-hot as Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden bounced back from the disappointment of walking off the cross-country course at Badminton to post a stunning dressage mark – 18.7, the best at the level by a British rider since 2014 – enabling them to have a showjump down and collect 14 cross-country time-penalties, but still maintain a cushion of 3.1 penalties over Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On in second.

2. When is it too hot to ride?

As the unseasonably high temperatures look here to stay in the UK for the next week or so, how to keep our horses in the best of health is a popular topic of conversation on livery yards, on social media and elsewhere. When is it too hot to ride? Is your horse better off with or without a fly rug? Is staying in the stable or in the field the right choice when temperatures rise? Here is some advice from the experts to help you decide…

3. Essential riding boots on a budget

Why is it that whenever you’re trying to tighten your belt and be frugal, that is the moment you can be sure an unexpected vet’s bill will arrive or a key item of your or your horse’s kit will give up the ghost? Well, if that item happens to be your trusty riding boots, then we are hear to help. Check out our guide to long and short riding boots that won’t break the bank. We’ve found a selection of the best riding boots on a budget – under £100 for long riding boots and under £50 for short boots – for you to choose from

