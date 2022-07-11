Police horse taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with car





A police horse suffered serious injuries, and his rider was also hurt, in a collision with a car in Bristol on Friday (8 July).

The horse, a member of Avon and Somerset Police’s mounted branch, was taken to an equine hospital, where he remains. His rider was also taken to hospital but his injuries were not serious. He was discharged and is now recovering at home.

Police horse Rocky, who has not yet been given his official force name, is a five-year-old chestnut part-bred Irish draught, who was on patrol in Beggar Bush Lane when the incident occurred at about 2.30pm. He was with his stablemate Platinum at the time, but neither Platinum nor his rider was hurt in the collision.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has been asking about our police horse Rocky, his rider and the driver involved in the collision,” an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said in the most recent update of the situation yesterday (10 July).

“Both Rocky’s rider and the driver of a blue Ford Focus involved, a man in his 70s, are recovering at home. Rocky himself suffered serious injuries and remains at a specialist equine hospital where he is said to be ‘making progress’.”

The force is appealing for any witnesses to or dashcam footage of the incident.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues and we’d still like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam or other footage or any other information,” the spokesman said.

“Please call 101 and give the reference 5111162409.”

The mounted branch said it will continue to update the public on Rocky’s progress, and thanked all those who had sent messages of good will.

It added that Platinum had “enjoyed some downtime” in the field, and that yesterday he went on patrol with his “good pal Windsor”.

“Early indications are really good and he seems happy and confident,” a spokesman said. “We will continue to monitor him closely.”

