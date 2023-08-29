A shocking case of 50 horses found buried, plus other things the horse world is talking about





50 horses found buried at stud farm

The British equestrian community has been shocked by the news coming out of Denmark, after authorities found the bodies of 50 horses buried at a major stud farm in Jutland, in the last of a series of inspections. The Central and West Jutland Police, Viborg municipality and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration finished their inspection of stud farm Viegård on Wednesday evening (23 August). “During the inspection, we found that there were buried horses. Permission for burial has neither been sought nor granted. It is illegal and a breach of the Environmental Protection Act,” said Hans Jørn Laursen, director of engineering and environment in Viborg municipality. A police spokesman said the three authorities are “continuing to work on the case”.

Horses gallop across the Grand Canal at Versailles

In an important test ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, horses galloped across a purpose-built pontoon over Versailles’ historic Grand Canal last week. The spectacular scene was part of the two-day operational test event (22–23 August) at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will host all equestrian events at next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will be two pontoon crossings on the Olympic cross-country course. FEI games operations director Tim Hadaway said: “It’s a really interesting system and it proved to be incredibly stable.”

Teacher cleared of causing pony suffering

A primary school teacher who has been cleared of causing her child’s pony to suffer said the damage done to her and her family “cannot be undone” after months of death threats and “trial by social media”. Sarah Moulds was found not guilty of causing suffering to Bruce Almighty, after a three-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court. Footage of Mrs Moulds disciplining the pony during a trail-hunting meet in 2021 had gone viral online, and led to the RSPCA prosecution, as well as Mrs Moulds’ losing her job.

Celebrating Britain’s best dressage horses

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Equilibrium to our sponsors for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Candice Pottage, marketing manager at Equilibrium, explains why the company was so keen to be involved: “Appreciating the amazing horses, riders and workers in the industry is super important to us and sponsoring the Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year award means we can recognise the very best dressage talent. Equilibrium was developed through a love of horses with ‘making a difference’ to horses’ lives at the heart of the company. With well-established roots in the dressage world, we are delighted to sponsor this award to celebrate the relaunch of our Stretch & Flex Wraps, a favourite amongst the dressage world for almost 25 years.”

