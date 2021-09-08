5 things the horse world is talking about today: Wednesday 8 September 2021





1. Lottie Fry’s well timed personal best on Everdale at the Euros

Britain’s Lottie Fry produced the best grand prix test of her career with Everdale at just the right time to put Britain into gold medal position overnight at the European Dressage Championships. Lottie’s score of 77.67% yesterday was a personal best at the level for the pair, and enough to put Britain above the home side, Germany, at the half way point of the team competition, with Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin still to compete today. Lottie and Gareth Hughes (with Sintano Van Hof Olympia) currently lie first and fourth respectively.

Lottie’s brilliant test on Everdale

2. When we can watch Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin today?

With Britain poised on the top step of the podium overnight at the European Dressage Championships, we’re even more excited to watch Carl and Charlotte’s tests today and see if Team GBR can retain their place to claim team gold. Carl and En Vogue compete at 9.51am (UK time), with Charlotte and Gio in action at 1.33pm. Germany’s two strongest combinations also compete tomorrow…

When are the biggest contenders competing?

3. Good news for the eventer back competing after serious injury

Former junior and young rider European team medallist Phoebe Locke, 22, who broke her pelvis and back in a rotational fall in June has made her competition comeback and taken two top-three placings. Phoebe was riding 13-year-old gelding Union Fortunus in the open intermediate class at Nunney on 18 June when he fell at the water jump. It is great to see Phoebe back in the placings and wish her the very best of luck in the CCI2*-S and CCI3*-S at Cornbury House International this week.

Phoebe Locke’s competition comeback

4. Dan Jocelyn – who we wish a speedy recovery

New Zealand eventer Dan Jocelyn is hoping to return to the saddle before the end of the season following a cross-country fall in which he broke his leg. Dan and the 10-year-old gelding Duke of Champions, owned by Joyce Snook and Jo Preston-Hunt and Philip Hunt, were competing in the CCI4*-S at the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials (12-15 August) when the pair fell at the corner combination at fences 13 and 14.

Read what Dan had to say about how his recovery is going

5. The teenage newcomer and siblings going to HOYS

A brother and sister – one of whom only started competing last year – have both qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the first time. Bobby and Chantelle Chapman, aged 14 and 16 respectively, picked up coveted HOYS tickets on their home-produced ponies Peasedown Sebastian and Greenholme Falcon (Dan). Chantelle has achieved much success with Fell pony Dan — including winning the inaugural SEIB Search For A Star mountain and moorland supreme — whereas Bobby only started riding two years ago.

The siblings’ road to HOYS

