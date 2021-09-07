



A brother and sister have both qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the very first time.

Bobby and Chantelle Chapman, aged 14 and 16 respectively, picked up coveted HOYS tickets on their home-produced ponies Peasedown Sebastian and Greenholme Falcon (Dan).

While Chantelle has achieved much success with Fell pony Dan during her time with him — including winning the inaugural SEIB Search For A Star mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme — Bobby only started riding two years ago.

“This is Bobby’s first year competing; he’s not hung about,” says Bobby and Chantelle’s mother, Victoria Oliver. Bobby has qualified Welsh section C Sebastian for the 133cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final.

“Bobby had done two HOYS qualifier prior to him winning his class at Stoneleigh, out of 34 entries,” Victoria continues. “They both love the tricky courses and Bobby is enjoying his show ring adventures, proving to be very talented, too. He is so excited to be riding at HOYS for the first time, with his friends and family cheering him and Sebastian on.”

Chantelle netted her ticket to the junior ridden of the year final at one of the final qualifiers of the season.

“She was a little anxious that she might not be joining Bobby at HOYS; she had been placed second in so many junior and open classes,” says Victoria. “They finally got their win at NPS Area 10. Chantelle is absolutely over the moon and all her hard work and determination has paid off. She is extremely proud of Dan, as he is always so consistent and tries his heart out.

“Both children work extremely hard. It’s not been an easy year for us for personal reasons, but the horses have given us so much to focus on and something to smile about. It proves that no matter what, never, ever give up on your dreams.”

