4 things the horse world is talking about today: Thursday 23 September 2021





1. The European Eventing Championships cross-country course

Mike Etherington-Smith has designed the cross-country course for this week’s European Eventing Championships in Avenches, Switzerland. Riders must tackle 32 numbered fences in an optimum time of 10min 7sec. The venue is a racetrack, used for trotting races, and the course has two sections.

2. Which of the Brits at the Euros are on the team

The European Eventing Championships British team has been revealed, along with which two riders will compete as individuals. Piggy March will lead off for the team, followed by Nicola Wilson and Kitty King. Ros Canter fills the anchor position riding her own and Caroline Moore’s reigning world champion Allstar B. Britain’s individual riders are Sarah Bullimore and Izzy Taylor.

3. When the Brits will ride today at the Euros

The European Eventing Championships dressage starts at 9am British time, and finishes around 2.45pm British time. Piggy March rides at 10.15am British time, Izzy Taylor at 10.52am and Nicola Wilson at 1.52pm.

4. Badminton gathering momentum – really happening

Badminton Horse Trials has welcomed Mars Equestrian as presenting sponsor for the 2022 event (4–8 May). Event director Jane Tuckwell said it is “all systems go”, adding: “We are all looking forward to a bumper Badminton 2022.” Aren’t we all?! The Duke of Beaufort added: “I am delighted that Mars Equestrian will be a presenting sponsor and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”

