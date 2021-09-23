‘It’s very much all systems go’: Badminton reveals new sponsor amid plans for 2022





Mars Equestrian has been named Badminton Horse Trials “presenting sponsor” for 2022.

The Gloucestershire spring five-star was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return from 4 to 8 May 2022 following its two-year break.

“Mars Equestrian Sponsorship are thrilled to become the presenting partner of Badminton Horse Trials” said William Clements, vice president of global sponsorships and sports marketing for Mars, Incorporated.

“Through this partnership, we hope to honor the equestrian legacy of Mars and engage spectators with our iconic brands as we work to achieve our vision of a better world for horses, pets, and their owners.

“Mars, Incorporated is a family-owned business that has been creating products and services that people, and their four legged family members, love for over 100 years. Horses are deeply rooted in Mars’ history dating back to the 1930s.”

The 2019 event marked the end for Mitsubishi Motors’ 28-year title sponsorship with the prestigious horse trials.

The 2020 and 2021 fixtures were due to go ahead with Mars Equestrian and Science Supplements as “official event partners”.

Event director Jane Tuckwell added: “Mars Equestrian Sponsorship’s increased commitment to Badminton is fantastic news for everyone involved.

“It’s very much all systems go and we are busy preparing to invite the exhibitors next month and will be opening the box office in January. We are all looking forward to a bumper Badminton 2022.”

The Duke of Beaufort said he is “delighted” Mars Equestrian will be a presenting sponsor at Badminton in 2022.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back next year,” he added.

