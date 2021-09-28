3 things the horse world is talking about today: Tuesday 28 September 2021

1. Getting ready for HOYS
This wonderful end-of-season show is just over a week away and the showing world is in a frenzy of last-minute preparations as they chose the ideal moment to clip their charges to ensure the best possible coat to impress the judges on the day. If you’re attending as a spectator then make sure you’re up to speed with the HOYS Covid protocols the show’s organisers have put in place to help keep everyone safe. If you’re planning to stay over, but haven’t yet booked your accommodation, then what are you waiting for? Check out our helpful guide on where to stay near HOYS. And for all those who are competing, it’s a huge achievement just to get there so we hope you all have a successful and enjoyable show, regardless of which class or discipline you’re competing in.
2. A record-breaking foal
We know there has been a lot of talk about horse prices seeing a significant rise in recent months, but there is expensive and then there is the new world record price of €160,000 for a sport horse foal. Will the attractive colt Especial For Fun (Eldorado Van De Zeshoek x For Pleasure), who is out of Luciana Diniz’s Rio Olympic ride Fit For Fun 13, prove to be a sound investment for his German buyer? Well he’s certainly got the bloodlines to set him on his way to success, but only time will tell. Remember the name…
3. The weather – autumn has definitely arrived
Talking about the weather is a favourite British pastime, but most of us here in the UK have been enjoying a settled early autumn of dry, fairly warm days, with little wind or rain to speak of during the past couple of weeks. Well it looks like our pre-winter honeymoon is now most definitely over as wet and windy weather blasts across the country. If you haven’t already got your (and your horse’s) winter wardrobe sorted out, now is most definitely the time to do so. Top of my own personal shopping list, after getting soaked through the skin while just turning out before work yesterday morning, is a decent pair of waterproof trousers…
