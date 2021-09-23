



Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) (6-10 October) will be optimising audience safety by requiring evidence of double vaccination or a recent negative Covid test for everyone attending the show.

Either a QR code generated by the NHS App (which is a different app to the NHS test and trace app), or an NHS letter proving double vaccination will be required for entry.

Alternatively, members of the public can show evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test, taken within 72 hours of attending the event.

“[A negative test] within 48 hours is encouraged, [with evidence] either via the app or email, or as a last resort by bringing the negative test with you in a sealed bag,” a spokesman for the show said.

Show organisers Grandstand added that the use of facemasks was also “strongly encouraged” for “all in attendance” as part of the HOYS Covid rules.

The show will be the first major indoor equestrian event to take place since Covid restrictions were eased on 19 July.

As well as the finals for a huge range of showing classes, HOYS includes the senior newcomers, Foxhunter, grade C and Talent Seekers national show jumping finals. Top junior showjumping talent will contest the pony newcomers, Foxhunter, 128cm, 138cm and Pony of the Year championships.

Last year the finals were moved to a BS championship show at Aintree, but competitors have been keen to see their return to the atmospheric international arena at Birmingham’s NEC.

HOYS also features international three-star showjumping classes, where three out of four of the British Olympic showjumping team — Holly Smith, Scott Brash and Harry Charles — will be making an appearance as well as HOYS ambassador and Europeans team member Joe Stockdale.

Multiple Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin will be riding Imhotep on Thursday (7 Oct) in the Dressage Future Elite championship, which showcases some of the UK’s best eight- to 10-year-old horses, who will perform an inter I freestyle.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from the HOYS website or by calling the box office on 0344 581 8282.

