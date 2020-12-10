2021 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) showing judges for 2021 have been announced by organisers Grandstand Media.

HOYS will run from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 October 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham.

In a recent statement, Grandstand Media said “planning was well under way for a show suitable and safe for the times that we are in”.

Ride judges for horse classes are planned to “fulfil their customary appointment” but will be “dependent on the environment at the time of the show”.

HOYS showing judges 2021:

Cob of the Year: Moggy Hennessy (conformation) and Kathleen Barley (ride/show)

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Philippa Kirby and Emma Burrow

Hack of the Year: Anne Varley and Lucinda Haines

Harness Champion of the Year: Vanessa Neal and Roland Connolly

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Jack Cochrane and Sarah Coulter

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Nigel Oliver and Katie Davis

Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Vivien Hampton and Adrienne Dale

Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: John Maynard and Jo Hales

Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Tom Best

M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Nigel Oliver

M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Stein LangØrgen and Janice Parry

M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lorayne Ahmet and Anna Stevens

Maxi Cob of the Year: John Poole and Kathleen Barley

Mini Show Pony of the Year: David Blair

Miniature Horse of the Year: Tom Best

Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: Jerome Harforth and Jo Hales

Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: David Blair and Tom Best

Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Annette Dixon and Kathy Houghton

Riding Horse of the Year: Charles Upham and John Poole

Shire Horse of the Year: Richard Green

Show Hunter of the Year: Mary Low MBE and Louise Daly

Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Phillip Williams and Hannah Buchanan

Small Show Hunter of the Year: Angus Mcdonald and Margaret Hopkins

Supreme In-Hand Championship: Charles Gordon-Watson and Rosemary Rennocks

Working Hunter of the Year: Angus Mcdonald and Margaret Hopkins

Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Sarah Coulter and Peter Molloy

British Ridden Heavy Horse: William E Massey and Jack Cochrane

Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Penny Clifford and Stephanie Smith

Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC

