2021 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) showing judges for 2021 have been announced by organisers Grandstand Media.
HOYS will run from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 October 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham.
In a recent statement, Grandstand Media said “planning was well under way for a show suitable and safe for the times that we are in”.
Ride judges for horse classes are planned to “fulfil their customary appointment” but will be “dependent on the environment at the time of the show”.
HOYS showing judges 2021:
Cob of the Year: Moggy Hennessy (conformation) and Kathleen Barley (ride/show)
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Philippa Kirby and Emma Burrow
Hack of the Year: Anne Varley and Lucinda Haines
Harness Champion of the Year: Vanessa Neal and Roland Connolly
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Jack Cochrane and Sarah Coulter
Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Nigel Oliver and Katie Davis
Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Vivien Hampton and Adrienne Dale
Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: John Maynard and Jo Hales
Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Tom Best
M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Nigel Oliver
M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Stein LangØrgen and Janice Parry
M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lorayne Ahmet and Anna Stevens
Maxi Cob of the Year: John Poole and Kathleen Barley
Mini Show Pony of the Year: David Blair
Miniature Horse of the Year: Tom Best
Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: Jerome Harforth and Jo Hales
Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: David Blair and Tom Best
Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Annette Dixon and Kathy Houghton
Riding Horse of the Year: Charles Upham and John Poole
Shire Horse of the Year: Richard Green
Show Hunter of the Year: Mary Low MBE and Louise Daly
Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Phillip Williams and Hannah Buchanan
Small Show Hunter of the Year: Angus Mcdonald and Margaret Hopkins
Supreme In-Hand Championship: Charles Gordon-Watson and Rosemary Rennocks
Working Hunter of the Year: Angus Mcdonald and Margaret Hopkins
Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Sarah Coulter and Peter Molloy
British Ridden Heavy Horse: William E Massey and Jack Cochrane
Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Penny Clifford and Stephanie Smith
Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC
