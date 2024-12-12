Showjumping whip rules and more things the horse world is talking about





Whip rules

H&H columnist Graham Fletcher shares his thoughts on whip rules in this week’s issue (12 December), following a trip to Stockholm International Horse Show. He mentions that Sweden’s national whip rules are “much more proscriptive than the FEI ones” and that any rider using the stick “in a forceful manner would be asked to go home”. “So, do I think the Swedes have got this one right? Yes, I definitely do,” says Graham.

Cost of Storm Darragh

Equine welfare charity the Mare and Foal Sanctuary is counting the cost of Storm Darragh, which left a trail of destruction in its wake. Field shelters and trees were ripped from the ground and a Christmas visitor event was cancelled as a result of the bad weather. The total bill to repair the damage is estimated to cost the charity £10,000. A spokesperson for the charity said that it is grateful no horses, ponies or people were hurt, which they added is largely owing to “careful planning and regular daily maintenance of its land and buildings”.

Making showjumping more accessible

Top showjumper Martin Fuchs has raised concerns about keeping the industry relevant and what the sport can do to change. “I believe we should work on making showjumping more accessible to a wider audience,” he says. “Not necessarily the competitive showjumping itself, but the structure – such as the calendar, the types of shows, and the various series – can be challenging for someone outside the sport to understand. For example, there is the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, the Rolex Series, the FEI Jumping World Cup, and the FEI League of Nations. To someone who doesn’t know the sport, distinguishing between these can be confusing, particularly when trying to grasp the differences between the Rolex events, which feature the best riders and highest-level competition, and other series that offer significant prize money but are less prestigious.”

