Olympic and world individual gold medallist retires: ‘I am incredibly grateful for our time together’

Michael Jung has called time on FischerChipmunk FRH’s career, after a spectacular run of championship success and two five-star wins

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Michael Jung, a rider in a black coat, rides FischerChipmunk FRH, a bay horse, on a lap of honour in front of the crowd at the World Championships in Aachen
Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk celebrate gold at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

FischerChipmunk FRH, eventing’s reigning world and Olympic champion, has been retired, aged 18.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to retire FischerChipmunk from competition. He is doing really well, and it means a lot to me to see him this fit and healthy,” said rider Michael Jung.

“Individual Olympic gold in Paris, two wins at Kentucky, team gold at the Europeans in Blenheim and, to round it all off, individual gold at the World Championships in Aachen in front of a home crowd – what a journey.

“Of course Chip is staying with me and will enjoy life out in the field even more from now on. I am incredibly grateful for our time together – and it doesn’t end with his retirement from the sport.

“A huge thank you also goes to the fischer group and the DOKR [German Olympic committee for equestrian sport] for giving me the chance to ride this exceptional horse and to achieve all these incredible, unforgettable successes with him!”

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.