FischerChipmunk FRH, eventing’s reigning world and Olympic champion, has been retired, aged 18.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to retire FischerChipmunk from competition. He is doing really well, and it means a lot to me to see him this fit and healthy,” said rider Michael Jung.



“Individual Olympic gold in Paris, two wins at Kentucky, team gold at the Europeans in Blenheim and, to round it all off, individual gold at the World Championships in Aachen in front of a home crowd – what a journey.



“Of course Chip is staying with me and will enjoy life out in the field even more from now on. I am incredibly grateful for our time together – and it doesn’t end with his retirement from the sport.



“A huge thank you also goes to the fischer group and the DOKR [German Olympic committee for equestrian sport] for giving me the chance to ride this exceptional horse and to achieve all these incredible, unforgettable successes with him!”

Michael Jung rides FischerChipmunk FRH around the cross-country track at the Tokyo Olympics, where they finished eighth (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A son of Contendro I, Chipmunk started his career in the ownership of Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff and ridden by Michael’s compatriot Julia Krajewski, winning Bramham Horse Trials CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) with her in 2018.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

The pair led the dressage at the World Championships in Tryon that autumn, but they had a run-out across country.

Julia Krajewski and Chipmunk win the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Bramham in 2018 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

In February 2019, the horse moved to Michael’s yard, registered into the ownership of the DOKR and Klaus and Sabine Fischer, Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff also retaining a share. It was at this point the bay acquired the Fischer prefix.

The pair took individual silver and team gold at their first championship together, the 2019 Europeans at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

For a while, it looked like Michael and FischerChipmunk FRH would never quite fulfil their potential to win an individual gold – they led the dressage at three championships in a row, but it didn’t quite come together.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the Tokyo Olympics they broke a frangible pin, at the 2022 World Championships they knocked two showjumps down and at the 2023 Europeans they had an uncharacteristic fall.

Individual fifth and team gold for Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH at the 2022 World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

But the pair’s moment came at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where they won individual gold. Two years later, Chipmunk finished his career by winning the world title in Aachen, with another individual silver and team gold at the European Championships at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials sandwiched between his two individual golds.

In all, Chipmunk won two individual golds, two individual silvers, three team golds and two team silvers in his championship career. He proved an incredibly sound and resilient horse, contesting eight consecutive championships between 2018 and 2026.

Arguably, the talented Chipmunk had the best of both worlds with his two riders – Julia’s impeccable skills in producing young horses, followed by Michael’s supreme ability as a top-level competition rider.

Julia generously paid tribute to Michael’s riding of the horse at the World Championships last year: “Chipmunk has always been incredible horse. Michi perfected it – what they pull off under pressure again and again is incredible.

“It’s a credit to Michi’s work that at 18 he’s won two individual gold medals. People mention it [my role in producing him] and I love to see him doing good. A lot of the credit goes to Michi right now.”

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH seal individual gold in the showjumping at the Paris Olympics in 2024 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Outside championships, Chipmunk won twice at five-star level, at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event in 2022 and 2025.

He won 28 times in total in his international career with Julia and Michael.

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH score a second win at five-star, at Kentucky 2025 (Image credit: Amy Dragoo)

Although Michael suggested at the final press conference of the World Championships in August that Chipmunk would be at the European Championships next year, this decision is not a huge surprise given the horse’s age.

H&H reported at the time: “The meeting between London 52, Lordships Graffalo and Michael Jung’s FischerChipmunk FRH, with all three fit and at the peak of their powers, was a once-in-a-generation clash we were lucky to witness…

”Michael and Laura [Collett, rider of London 52] both hinted their 18- and 17-year-old horses will continue to the Europeans in Avenches next year, but being realistic, we may not see these three in one field again; cherish the moment.”

And so it proves, as FischerChipmunk bows out of the sport on a high after his Aachen gold.

As Michael said: “Thank you, Chip.”