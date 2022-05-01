Michael Jung sets new five-star record to win Kentucky Three-Day Event





Michael Jung set a new record score at five-star level when he finished on his dressage mark of 20.1 to top the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event results.

The German superstar jumped a fabulous clear round on FischerChipmunk FRH – who belongs to Klaus and Sabine Fischer, Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff and the Germany Olympic committee for equestrian sport – to finish 11.6 penalties ahead of Britain’s Yasmin Ingham.

“I’m really proud of FischerChipmunk, he’s an amazing horse,” said Michael. “I have to say thank you to my whole team, who’ve helped me train the horse, bring him to the top level and compete here.

“FischerChipmunk is super talented. He’s really nice to ride in the dressage, so powerful across country and scopey in the showjumping.”

Michael has now won Kentucky four times in total – as well as the 2010 World Championships at the venue – and said: “I’m so happy to have this horse to bring me back to Kentucky. It’s a special moment and it’s made so much better by having spectators here.”

Boyd Martin went into the showjumping in second place, but Tsetserleg TSF hit the third part of the treble at fence nine and the upright at fence 12. He could have held third with eight faults but he was also three seconds over the time and dropped to fourth, leaving Doug Payne and Quantum Leap, best of the home side in the Kentucky Three-Day Event results.

Buck Davidson took fifth on Carlevo – who also could have been third but for 1.2 time-faults – while Britain’s Pippa Funnell went clear to move up from ninth to sixth on SHE Eventing AB’s Maybach. Pippa was also 14th on Majas Hope, who had one fence down.

Sarah Bullimore finished 20th for Britain on Corouet, who just hit the front rail of the final oxer today.

