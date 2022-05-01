Two horses eliminated at Kentucky final trot-up as five are sent to holding box





Two horses were eliminated at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up this morning (1 May).

AP Prime, owned by CML Horses LLC and ridden by Leah Lang-Glusic, was sent to the holding box and then spun when re-presented to the ground jury of Nick Burton (GBR), Christian Steiner (AUT) and Gretchen Butts (USA). Leah and AP Prime had 9.2 time-faults on yesterday’s cross-country and lay 18th overnight.

KEC Zara, owned and ridden by Zoe Crawford, was also eliminated when brought forward after a spell in the holding box. This pair had also gone clear across country, with 23.2 time-penalties, and sat 26th after yesterday’s action.

Three other horses were sent to the holding box, but passed when re-presented. The first horse be sent there was Jollybo, ridden for Canada by Hawley Bennett-Award and owned by Hawley and a syndicate, who sat 22nd overnight after 22 time-faults. They will now move up to 21st after the loss of AP Prime from the leaderboard.

They were followed into the holding box by home side rider Colleen Rutledge with Covert Rights, owned by his rider and FSG Inc, who hold 16th having had 14.4 time-penalties on the cross-country.

Finally, one of the USA’s five-star first-timers, Lexi Scovil, had to take Chico’s Man VDF Z to the holding box. This pair had 20 jumping penalties at fence 23a, the hedge into the final water, the Cosequin Cove, and 44.8 time-faults across country and will progress to showjumping in 30th place.

Boyd Martin received the loudest cheer at the Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up when he wore a Stars and Stripes suit to bring forward overnight runner-up Tsetserleg TSF.

Boyd currently sit second to Germany’s Michael Jung, who has two fences in hand with FischerChipmunk FRH.

Britain’s Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir are less than a showjump behind Boyd.

You might also be interested in:

Yasmin Ingham third after ‘dream come true’ Kentucky cross-country ride as other Brits have a mixed day Sarah Bullimore on her late stop at Kentucky: ‘It was one question too many – but he’s proved he’s a five-star horse’ Pippa Funnell reflects on her Kentucky cross-country rounds: ‘He had to dig deep and I helped him as much as I could’ *Bank Holiday weekend special offer* Half price Horse & Hound subscriptions

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.