



Yasmin Ingham has moved up to third after today’s Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country.

The 24-year-old British rider gave the five-star debutant Banzai Du Loir a brilliant ride, continually encouraging him forward but giving him time to assess the questions and trusting his scope to clear the fences.

The pair finished with just 2.8 time-faults.

“It’s a dream come true to have such an amazing ride,” said Yasmin of her round on Sue Davies and Janette Chinn’s Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner.

“I tried to show him the fences correctly and not take risks, but with more runs at this level, he could be so exciting because he’s such a fast horse.”

The first serious combination on Derek di Grazia’s track was the Park Question (fence 7abc) where riders tackled a rail, then a steep slope down to a ditch and then ran up to an angled hedge.

“It was nice to get that out the way,” said Yasmin. “He’s quite a careful jumper and he did go a bit green, so I needed to get that done, then I could keep riding on.

“He grew in confidence all the way round and finished surprisingly well. He could have gone on a bit longer even past the 11 minutes.”

Michael Jung has retained his first place after a clear in the time on FischerChipmunk FRH. The German raiders will go into tomorrow’s showjumping with two fences in hand.

There were only three clears inside the 11min 4sec optimum time and US rider Boyd Martin’s fault-free round moved him and Tsetserleg TSF up from sixth to second.

The other British pairs had mixed fortunes today on the Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country.

Sarah Bullimore was lying second after dressage with her own, her husband Brett and the Kew Jumping Syndicate’s Corouet, but he was fresh and cocky today and didn’t give Sarah an easy ride. They had a few hairy moments, but were clear up to the final combination, where they had 20 penalties.

Pippa Funnell was pleased with jumping clears on both her rides. SHE Eventing AB’s Maybach tired near the end of the course and Pippa nursed him home with 11.6 time-faults to drop from fifth to ninth. Meanwhile 11.6 time-penalties moved Marek Sebestak and Pippa’s Majas Hope up from equal 14th to 13th.

US-based Brit Leslie Law had an awkward jump into the Park Question, cat-leapt over the ditch and couldn’t make the fence out. He pulled up Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre’ soon after that.

You might also be interested in:

Exciting young British combination fourth after Kentucky dressage: ‘I’m just so proud of how he kept composed’ Britain’s Sarah Bullimore holds second after Kentucky dressage on ‘special little horse with small man syndrome’ Could you jump this goose? Full cross-country course pictures from Kentucky, 2022’s first five-star FischerChipmunk FRH’s ‘best test ever’ takes Kentucky dressage lead, plus Jonelle Price ‘gutted’ with her mark *Bank Holiday weekend special offer* Half price Horse & Hound subscriptions

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.