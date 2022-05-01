Further update on horses injured on Kentucky cross-country as one undergoes surgery





The outlook is optimistic as a further update has been provided on the Kentucky Three-Day Event horse injuries this morning (1 May).

Emporium, a 13-year-old grey gelding owned and ridden the home side’s Ashlynn Meuchel, fell while jumping the alternative corner in the water at the Land Rover Head of the Lake (fence 19c) yesterday, having been in equal 19th place after dressage on a score of 36.1.

He was transported to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute and a statement from the event this morning said: “The horse continued to improve yesterday evening. The horse is currently resting comfortable at the hospital and doctors and Ashlynn are optimistic for a full recovery.”

US rider Tamie Smith pulled up Judith McSwain’s 13-year-old grey mare Fleeceworks Royal, who was in eighth place after dressage having led the field on Thursday, when she went lame, sustaining an injury to the near fore after fence 11abc, the EEI’s Challenge Accepted.

The statement on Kentucky Three-Day Event horse injuries this morning reported: “The horse was transported to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute where surgeons determined that the best course of treatment would be surgical stabilisation of the left front pastern. The surgery was performed last night and the procedure and recovery were both successful. The horse is currently resting comfortably at the hospital.”

Two horses were also eliminated from the five-star competition at this morning’s final trot-up – Leah Lang-Glusic’s ride AP Prime and Zoe Crawford’s KEC Zara.

