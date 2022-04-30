Update on horses who were injured during Kentucky cross-country





An update has been provided on Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event horse injuries. Two five-star horses were taken to the veterinary clinic for evaluation after injuries on the cross-country course today (30 April).

Emporium, a 13-year-old grey gelding owned and ridden the home side’s Ashlynn Meuchel, fell while jumping the alternative corner in the water at the Head of the Lake (fence 19c), having been in equal 19th place after dressage on a score of 36.1.

A statement from the event reported that the horse “was sedated and taken to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute for evaluation. The rider was uninjured”.

The action was paused while Emporium was attended to and two pairs were held on course – Colleen Rutledge with Covert Rights, and Zoe Crawford with KEC Zara. Both went on to complete the course without any jumping faults after being re-started.

US rider Tamie Smith pulled up Judith McSwain’s 13-year-old grey mare Fleeceworks Royal – who was Thursday’s dressage leader on a mark of 32.9 and lay eighth at the conclusion of the first phase – when she went lame after fence 11abc, the EEI’s Challenge Accepted.

The event’s statement said that “Rory” was also transported to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute for evaluation.

Tamie gave a further update later on social media, saying: “Rory is stable and happy eating all she wants under great care and observation at Hagyard Medical Center. We will continue to keep everyone updated on her status, and so far everything is looking good.”

