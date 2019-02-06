Michael Jung takes on elite event horse from fellow German rider

Top German eventer Julia Krajewski has lost the ride on one of her elite string, with Michael Jung taking over the reins.

The 11-year-old gelding Chipmunk FRH, who was produced by Julia from a four-year-old to recording numerous wins at three-star (now four-star), will be ridden by Michael this season.

Julia said after some “very emotional months” she has lost the ride on “this very special horse”.

“Today [5 February] is a very sad day as Chipmunk FRH is leaving us to go to his new home,” said a statement from Julia, 30.

“After six very successful years together, the contract I had with the owner expired, was not renewed for personal reasons of the owner (which I can understand) and it was decided to sell Chipmunk.

“I will remember him as this kind, genuine, brave yet sensitive horse who always gives his all and did so much to do us proud! And despite being very sad to see him go there are so many little and big moments I am thankful for and I wish him a very happy life with his new rider.”

The pair had a phenomenally successful partnership, winning 10 of their 30 international starts.

Last season they won a back-to-back hat-trick of three-stars — Marbach CIC3*, Bramham CCI3* and Aachen CICO3*.

In 2018 they also produced three sub-20 dressage tests at international events, including at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon. However a run-out at a combination of corners on the cross-country put paid to their medal hopes.

The combination also won Strzegom CCI3* in 2016, when the horse was an eight-year-old, and finished third in Blenheim CCI3* the following year.

Michael Jung confirmed this morning that he has “a new top horse in the stable”.

“When I was informed at the end of last year that Chipmunk could not stay with Julia, but there was the opportunity to hold him for Germany and me, I tried to achieve this,” he said.

“In the end, I owe it to the support of many sponsors and all of my great partner Fischer that I have a new future [star].”

He added it is a change for him to have a new horse that is already competing at top level, as he tends to produce them himself.

“I thank Julia for the great years of training and I’m curious as to what Chip and I can expect from the next few years,” he said.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don't miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday