Is this the LA28 Olympic champion? British four-star horse sold as potential championship ride for Michael Jung

Fiona Kashel hopes the 10-year-old Monbeg Cazador will win gold at the Los Angeles Olympics with his new rider, Germany’s Michael Jung

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Fiona Kashel, a rider in red and black colours, rides grey horse Monbeg Cazador over a roof fence on a mound
Fiona Kashel and Monbeg Cazador on the way to 11th in a CCI4*-S section at Aston-le-Walls in July 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

German world and Olympic champion Michael Jung has taken over the ride on the promising 10-year-old Monbeg Cazador, who was produced to four-star by British rider Fiona Kashel.

“Michael saw me jumping him while he was working his horse at Blenheim last year and messaged me after the season and asked if I’d be interested in selling him,” Fiona told H&H.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.