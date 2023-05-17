



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Badminton highlights to some very cute foals.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Sorry Tom Crisp, but this one is too good not to share

Just a few big names having a post-Badminton splash

Take a bow! Saffie Osborne after her great win in the Chester Cup

Take a trip down memory lane to when Zara Tindall (neé Phillips) finished second at her first Burghley in 2003

Richard Jones’ five-star horse Alfies Clover living the dream at Badminton

Say cheese!

A few more very cute foals for good measure

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Tom Crisp (the very sporting rider who fell off into The Lake at Badminton this year) received a swimming certificate for his efforts from his colleagues at his local fire station

