Four events you need to know about this week: jump racing’s Olympics and Carl Hester in action





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

From the Cheltenham Festival to international dressage on British soil, we’ve got you covered when it comes to the equestrian sport to follow this week…

1. Cheltenham Festival

Dates: 15-18 March

More info: thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham/the-festival-hub/

How to watch: the Cheltenham Festival is on ITV daily during the meeting from 12.50-4.30pm. The Opening Show is on daily 9-10am. Racing TV will cover the entire Festival via subscription

Get the H&H lowdown: online coverage throughout the four-day extravaganza plus a bumper magazine report, with plenty of exclusive insight from H&H’s racing correspondent Marcus Armytage and leading jockey Davy Russell, in the shops on Thursday, 24 March

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the Olympic Games of jump racing with all of the sport’s superstars in action. Look out for equine favourites such as Shishkin and Honeysuckle as well as top jockey Rachael Blackmore and the battle between the British and Irish trainers as to who scores the most winners over the four days.

2. Keysoe CDI3* and CPEDI3*, Bedfordshire

Dates: 14-20 March

More info: keysoe.com

How to watch: streamed via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the magazine (24 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the first international dressage event on home soil in 2022. You can expect to see some of the country’s very best dressage and para riders in action as they gear up for the season ahead, and for some, the World Championships. The line-up will include Britain’s 2021 medallists Carl Hester on En Vogue and Gareth Hughes on Sintano Van Hof Olympia, with Paralympic champions Sophie Wells and Lee Pearson also in action.

3. CSI5* Saut Hermes, Paris, France

Dates: 18-20 March

More info: sauthermes.com/en/

How to watch: broadcasts on Eurosport and Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: online coverage and magazine report (24 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the Hermes-sponsored event is one of the most glamorous shows on the circuit with top British names John Whitaker, Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Lily Attwood in action in the five-star classes, and Harry’s sisters Sienna and Scarlett Charles competing in the prestigious under-25 classes. A stellar field of top class riders also includes Daniel Deusser, Christian Ahlmann, Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat and the world number one Peder Fredricson.

4. Lincolnshire Horse Trials

Dates: 18-20 March

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: read our report in the magazine (24 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the action includes the highest level class of the eventing season in Britain so far, an advanced intermediate (on Sunday, 20 March). The combinations entered include 2018 world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B, reigning European champions Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin, last year’s Blenheim Horse Trials winners Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, plus Kitty King on her European team gold medallist Vendredi Biats. The results could be dominated by Bubby Upton, who has four horses entered including her Bicton Horse Trials under-25 winner Cannavaro, the Badminton Horse Trials-bound Cola III and new ride Clever Louis, who was a Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old winner under Chris Burton.

You might also be interested in:

Olympic event horse remembered with new trophy: ‘Shining a light on his fantastic career’ ‘Respect that hill – don’t be in a rush to take it on’: Cheltenham Festival insight from former top jockey Barry Geraghty Olympic dressage champion reveals exciting news – but tilt at World Championships looks unlikely Gearing up for Cheltenham Festival 2022: £100,000 bonus could be won by this real ‘trier’

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.