



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Honeysuckle is a top racehorse, who is one of the most impressive mares of the modern era. Last weekend she remained unbeaten in all 13 of her racecourse starts when winning the Grade One Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse (28 November). If you aren’t already familiar with this outstanding horse, here is a rundown everything you need to know about this brilliant mare.

1. Honeysuckle, who is a bay mare, was foaled on 28 April 2014.

2. She was bred by Dr Guy, who also owns the Chedington Estate in Dorset, which also sponsored Bicton Horse Trials’ four- and five-star international three-day events in 2021.

3. Honeysuckle has won more than £830,000 in prize money during her unbeaten 13-race career to date.

4. She won her sole point-to-point at Dromahane on 22 April 2018, where she beat Annie Mc, who is now a very successful National Hunt mare in training with Jonjo O’Neill, into second.

5. Honeysuckle has been trained by Henry De Bromhead in Ireland throughout her Rules career.

6. She has also been ridden solely by Gand National-winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, throughout her Rules career.

7. Honeysuckle currently has a whopping nine Grade One victories to her name, including the 2021 and 2020 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle titles (pictured winning this race in 2021).

8. Honeysuckle is a racehorse owed by Kenneth Alexander. Henry de Bromhead’s travelling head lass Zoe Smalley says of Honeysuckle: “She is a pure diva! But you have to tolerate it. She’ll eye you up and will make a split second decision whether she’s going to bother speaking to you or just carry on her business – she’s very particular about the company she keeps! She can be fairly lively with her back legs, too.”

9. The racehorse is by Sulamani and out of First Royal, who is by Lando.

You may also enjoy…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.