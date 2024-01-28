



If you’re sick of the British climate, then this property could be just what you need. Pack your bags and make your way to the sunshine…

This equestrian estate is in Tuscany, Italy. Viale della Repubblica is near the pretty town of Massa Marittima, in the province of Grosseto. The city of Grosetto is a 40 minute drive away, while Florence is just over two hours away. The Tuscan coastline is just under 20 minutes away.

Viale della Repubblica is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for €28,000,000 (approximately £23,895,953). Let’s take a look around…

A driveway bordered by cypress trees leads to the property.

There are stables and paddocks, with the property sitting in 34 hectares (84 acres).

In addition to a vineyard and olive grove, there is also a tennis court, golf course, lake, swimming pool with solarium area and a wellness centre too.

There are five main buildings plus auxiliary structures dedicated to the production of olive oil and other services.

The main villa is over three levels and features a large lounge with fireplace, a reception room, an equipped kitchen, a cinema room and five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Viale della Repubblica was sympathetically restored in Tuscan style, with double height ceilings, exposed wooden beams, combined with natural stone and marble elements.

