Fancy a day at Ascot races? Your helpful guide to tickets and 2023 fixtures

Whether you’re a dedicated fan of horseracing, or you just fancy a great day out this summer, then a day at Ascot racecourse will be right up your street. Ascot hosts both Flat and jumps meetings throughout the year, offering spectators the chance to see some of the best racehorses compete against each other. If you’re unsure where to start, here is our helpful guide to tickets for Ascot races.

Ascot racecourse is located in Berkshire and it hosts 13 of Britain’s 36 annual Flat Group One horse races and three Grade One jumps races. Ascot currently stages 26 days of racing over the course of the year, comprising 18 Flat meetings between April and October, including the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting, and eight jump meetings between October and March.

Tickets for Ascot races in July 2023

14-15 July: Summer Mile meeting (Flat)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £40:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

28-29 July: QIPCO King George weekend (Flat)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £40:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

Tickets for Ascot races August 2023

12 August: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup (Flat)

There are three enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £30:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

Winning Post enclosure – tickets from £40:

Trackside lawn adjacent to winning post

Additional food and drink options

Pre-parade and parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £75:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

Ascot tickets September 2023

8-9 September: September Racing weekend (Flat)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £40:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

Ascot tickets October 2023

6-7 October: Autumn Racing weekend (Flat)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £40:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

21 October: QIPCO British Champions Day (Flat)

There are three enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £30:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

Winning Post enclosure – tickets from £47:

Trackside lawn adjacent to winning post

Additional food and drink options

Pre-parade and parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £93:

Elevated trackside viewing

Parade ring viewing balcony

Access to premier bars and restaurants

November 2023 tickets

24-25 November: November Racing weekend (Jumps)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to free entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £25:

Access to trackside viewing lawns

Multitude of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to on-site entertainment

Access to pre-parade and parade ring steppings

December 2023 tickets

22–23 December: Howden Christmas Racing weekend (Jumps)

There are two enclosures available at this meeting.

Queen Anne enclosure – ticket prices from £20:

Trackside viewing lawn

Range of bars and on-the-go food options

Access to on-site entertainment

Parade and pre-parade ring viewing areas

King Edward VII enclosure: ticket prices from £40:

Level four access

Elevated trackside viewing

Balcony overlooking parade ring

Premier bars and restaurants

Hospitality tickets at Ascot races

If you are interested in upgrading your Ascot racecourse tickets to include hospitality, there are plenty of options and packages available throughout the season.

Royal Ascot tickets

Read our complete guide to Royal Ascot tickets if you are considering attending the prestigious meeting in June. Tickets for Royal Ascot 2024 will be available via Ticketmaster for the first time, and are available to purchase from Thursday 22 June 2023.

Ticketmaster’s technology will allow racegoers to visualise, in full 3D, the entire racecourse thanks to Ticketmaster’s 3D Virtual Venue. This allows racing fans to explore in real-time, different areas of the racecourse to choose their preferred enclosure. It will also provide racegoers with an easy way to purchase tickets, including the use of Apple Pay and Google Pay, for all of Ascot’s race meetings from Royal Ascot 2024 onwards.

Felicity Barnard, commercial director of Ascot racecourse said: “We are delighted to be working with Ticketmaster to provide the ticketing platform for Ascot racecourse. We place customer experience at the heart of all we do and believe the Ticketmaster platform can deliver for our customers. We look forward to an innovative approach to ticketing with the ongoing developments Ticketmaster can provide.”

Chris Gratton, managing director of Ticketmaster Sport UK, said: “Ascot is one of the UK’s most prestigious racecourses and for them to choose Ticketmaster is a ringing endorsement of our innovation built on resilience and client support, which is a driving force behind everything we do. We are delighted to deliver our technology and expertise to bring new digital solutions to racing.”

