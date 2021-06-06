Settle into this extensively renovated home, set in over 203 acres with indoor and outdoor arenas and 13 stables





Tabor Hill, believed to have been built between 250 and 300 years ago but has more recently been completely renovated and extended, is located within the Exmoor National Park and a short drive from the village of North Molton (three miles), which has excellent amenities. For more extensive shopping, Taunton (36.1 miles) and Exeter (49 miles) are both within a reasonable driving distance. Barnstaple also has a regular rail service to Exeter (one-hour 15 minutes). Tiverton Parkway (31 miles) has a rail service to London Paddington, which arrives in just over two hours. Exeter Airport (45.9 miles) has connections to several UK and international destinations, including a regular, one-hour service to London City Airport.

Local equestrian centres include Ceoxleigh Barton, which is 18 miles from your door (35 minutes), Centyfield Eventing & Dressage Academy, which is just over 40 miles from your door (one-hour 10 minutes) and Bicton Arena, which is one-hour 15 minutes away (53 miles).

Dilliway & Bosley Equine Vets (25 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Dulverton West.

This property has extensive equestrian facilities sits in over 203 acres and is on the market with Knight Frank for £2.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The yard has been operated as an equine livery business and would suit a professional yard or alternatively the buildings would be suitable for a wide range of other uses. Externally are three modern livestock barns and a concrete yard. The first and closest barn to the house incorporates the plant room for the private water, as well as a tack room, seven loose boxes, a pony box and central concrete apron suitable for vehicle parking.

The second barn, with side hay shelter incorporates a tack room, WC, six stables wash box and indoor school (36x23m) with mirrors, floodlighting and elevated viewing area. The final barn is currently used for storage but would be suitable for a variety of other livestock uses.

Accessible up a short track is the outdoor manège (70x20m) with a separate viewing area. Both schools are floored with Flexiride™ all-weather surfacing.

Adjacent to the main house is a part-walled garden comprising a lawn and gravelled area both fringed by richly planted borders. Behind the house is the kitchen garden, which is surrounded by tall hedging and comprises two polytunnels, a variety of fruit trees, soft fruit cage, orchard and two tool/potting sheds.

Within the grounds are two ponds with a stream flowing down to a brook in the valley floor. The agricultural land surrounds the property and is well-drained and well-maintained permanent pasture, all bound by stock-proof fencing and totalling about 197 acres (79.72 hectares). In addition there is an area of woodland of about six acres (2.43 hectares).

The main house is positioned centrally within its land at the head of a three-quarter mile-long drive. It faces south in a sheltered position and looks out across Exmoor and both Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor can be seen in the distance on a clear day.

The main part of the house has three reception rooms and a large farmhouse style kitchen and both the sitting room and the kitchen have windows overlooking the garden and the amazing view.

The principal bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are two further double bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms. The extension has been can be incorporated into the main body of the house or used as a self-sufficient annexe. The ground floor of the extension has its own entrance, hallway and cloakroom leading into a living room with incorporated kitchen and upstairs are two double en-suite bedrooms.

‘The Hovel’, which is about 30 yards from the main house, is a building that does not impose on the privacy of the main house and it would be useful for a dependent relative, home office or income generating purposes. In addition, behind one of the agricultural buildings is a static caravan.

There is also a garage block incorporating three carports and a workshop.

