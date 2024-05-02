



Wyddial Bury Farm is a Grade II-listed detached home dating back to the 16th Century, which is ideal for an equestrian family that enjoys spending time outdoors and an occasional (or more frequent) game of tennis.

This home is in the rural Hertfordshire hamlet of Wyddial, two miles from Buntingford, where you will find local shops, restaurants, pubs, and schools. The town of Bishops Stortford is just over 13 miles away where you can take a train to Liverpool Street station in London. Royston station is eight miles away, which will take you to London Kings Cross. The A10 offers an easy commute to London and Cambridge while the A120 will take you to Stansted Airport, which is under 20 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Silver Leys, Barleylands, Finchingfield and Codham Park. Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 15A, and you can also attend Hertfordshire County Show each May.

Paton & Lee Ltd Equine Veterinary Surgeons will be on hand, should you need their assistance.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this home has a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Wyddial Bury Farm is entered through electric security gates taking you down a gravelled driveway with paddocks either side. The property is set within approximately four-and-a-half acres of land, including a manége, paddocks, tennis court and formal gardens.

The driveway has room to park many cars and has a second entrance through an archway in front of St Giles church.

There are three stables and two large storage barns, which have potential to be converted into more stables.

The rear garden includes an entertaining space and patio area.

A solid double wooden feature door leads you into a farmhouse-style kitchen with exposed beams, AGA and slate flooring. There is a dining area with an open brick fireplace, French doors, and a separate utility room.

Just off the kitchen/diner is a formal dining room with leaded bay window and wood flooring. There is also a lobby with doors leading to the outside and access, if needed, to the annexe and a staircase leading to the first floor.

The sitting room has with wooden flooring, an open fireplace, and French doors to the rear garden. To the left of the kitchen, there is a pantry and lobby with cloakroom, plus a formal living room set over two levels with a stone fireplace and open fire and staircase with exposed beams leading to the first floor.

From the formal living area, a staircase takes you to the fourth bedroom with shower and fifth bedroom, which leads you through to the hallway where you will find the family bathroom with Jack and Jill access to the second bedroom. The third bedroom overlooks the rear garden.

The master bedroom has dual aspect windows, an en-suite bathroom with rolled top bath, walk-in shower and dressing room.

The property also includes a one-bedroom annexe with private access.

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.