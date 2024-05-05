



Hanging Hill Farm offers extensive facilities for horse owners, plus a farmhouse with the added bonus of a party barn and a lakeside lodge too.

This property is on the fringe of the Yorkshire Wolds, between the villages of Langton and Burythorpe, within close proximity to the market town of Malton. The property has nearby access to the A64 and A166, linking to York, Malton and Norton. The surrounding areas are renowned centres for the racing industry.

Local equestrian centres include Port Royal (23 miles), Yorkshire Equestrian Centre (34 miles) and Bishop Burton (27 miles).

Rainbow Equine Hospital (five miles) is 10 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Middleton.

Hanging Hill Farm is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There are three timber stable blocks arranged to form a courtyard around a lawn to the north east of the farmhouse. These three blocks comprise 25 stables, divided into blocks of 10, nine and six boxes; the first two blocks have electricity connected. The tack room, together with additional storage, is at the eastern end of the northern stable block and a separate staff room adjoining a party lodge lies to the west.

South of the stables is a full range of facilities including a covered five-horse Claydon horse walker, 50ft. Claydon lunge pen and further buildings, currently used as a service area, store and stock barn. There is also a bespoke muck midden with concrete floor, panels and effluent tank.

Other timber buildings provide further storage, garaging and workshop space, along with a summer house.

The land, which extends to 128.66 acres, is predominantly grassland and arable, and is available as a whole or in three lots. Much of the eastern block forming lot one has been divided into 27 paddocks with timber fencing. The land is mainly surrounded by open fields with a woodland sheltering the northeastern corner adjacent to a lake and lake lodge.

The lake was established over 11 years ago and now provides habitat for a host of wildlife. The lake is 3m at its deepest point and is accessed via the adjoining fields within the same ownership.

The Lake Lodge is of timber construction with a felt tiled roof and covered veranda which is raised above the lakeside. The accommodation includes a double bedroom, shower room with WC and wash basin, open plan kitchen and sitting room with log burner and double doors opening on to the terrace. The general purpose store at the rear of the lodge houses the generator suppling electricity to the building.

The main farmhouse and annexe were both renovated in 2013, and together they extend to over 3,060 sq. ft. The properties sit next to a private, treelined drive. South of the farmhouse is an enclosed lawned garden, plus an enclosed courtyard.

The farmhouse has two floors. The ground floor includes a central hallway, which leads to a sitting room with log burning stove and bay window, toilet and dining room with exposed beams.

There is a kitchen with dual aspect and stone flag flooring, leading to a utility room, pantry and fourth bedroom, currently used as a study. The study also has access to a raised terrace.

The first floor has a principal bedroom suite with dual aspect and fitted wardrobes together with an en-suite bathroom including bath, shower, toilet and wash basin.

There are two further double bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is currently used as a dressing room and fitted with bespoke cabinets. The third bedroom also has fitted wardrobes. There is a family shower room with toilet and wash basin.

The annexe sits adjacent to the farmhouse and has been run as successful holiday letting business. The building is of stone construction and has a hallway, sitting room with log burner, snug, dining kitchen, shower room and a staircase to a large first floor double bedroom.

The party lodge forms part of a series of timber buildings. It is fitted with a timber bar and has views over the surrounding countryside, plus two rooms, the second of which has separate access and is fitted with toilet and wash basin and currently serves as a staff room for the stable yard.

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.