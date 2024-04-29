



Whether you’ve a string of competition horses to run, a fleet of pony-mad kids or an equal partner in all things equestrian, we can bet you’ll find a use for nine stables and super facilities.

Bowers Hill Farm consists of a six-bed family house and 32 acres in all. The property lies outside the villages of Badsey and Bretforton in Worcestershire and is a short drive from the town of Evesham (14 mins). The town is a good size, home to several supermarkets, schools and a mainline station with daily departures to London Paddington (1hr 47 mins).

If it’s culture and heritage you’re after, options are by no means limited. The county capital and cathedral of Worcester is 40 minutes away by car. Stratford-upon-Avon, the famed birthplace of William Shakespeare, is a 27-minute drive. The property is a stone’s throw from the Cotswolds AONB, a hugely popular destination for walkers and horse riders alike.

Even within a few miles of Bowers Hill Farm, you’re spoilt for choice for equestrian facilities. For lessons and a rug laundry and repair service, there’s Princes Farm (14 mins), for clinics, hire and competitions head to Allens Hill (24 mins).

You’re within easy reach of the some of the region’s most prestigious venues, too, such as Swalcliffe (40 mins) Hartpury (47 mins) and Aston-le-Walls (1hr). Pammy Hutton’s Talland School of Equitation is only 57 minutes from your door.

If hunting’s your thing, join the Ledbury, Cotswold or Croome and West Warwickshire.

Fans of racing can head to Stratford, Worcester or Cheltenham.

Eventing enthusiasts will have Blenheim (50 minutes) and Badminton (1hr 15mins) to look forward to.

Bowers Hill Farm is listed with Fine & Country for offers over £1.6m. Let’s take a look around…

The first thing to get excited about is what the property offers facility-wise. Not only is there plenty of parking, there’s also a floodlit arena and horsewalker for four horses, there are two haystores, wash bay and tack room.

The nine stables are housed internally within a large barn.

The generous acreage incorporates the house, yard and garden, with the rest represented by huge paddocks. There are field shelters in some of the paddocks.

Inside the house you’ll find a kitchen/diner with steel worktops and and island. There are integrated modern appliances as well as a traditional range cooker.

The living and dining spaces feature fireplaces, wooden floors and country character.

The long conservatory overlooks the garden.

The six double bedrooms are spread across the first and second floors. Bedroom two is currently used as a dressing room.

Two bedrooms are ensuite, but it’s family bathroom that caught our attention with its marble flooring and giant shower. Just look at that rolltop bath!

Would this be ideal for your horsey family?

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.