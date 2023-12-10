



Swathgill is a country estate set in over 200 acres with plenty of space for horses and the possibility of developing some existing buildings to expand your equestrian empire. Oh and it has a really lovely indoor pool too. Could you picture yourself living here?

Swathgill lies in a private yet accessible location in the Howardian Hills, halfway between the villages of Hovingham (2.6 miles) and Brandsby (three miles). The market towns of Helmsley and Easingwold are both eight miles away, with the City of York and the main East Coast rail line 17 miles away. This property is midway between York and the North York Moors National Park and is seven miles from Castle Howard and six miles from Ampleforth College.

Local equestrian centres include Yorkshire Riding Centre, Northallerton EC and Appleton Grange, while Camden EC is located just five minutes from the front door. Richmond Equestrian Centre is also just over 34 miles away via lorry.

Cross-country facilities within an hour away include Craven Country Ride, Helen Bell Equestrian, Fair Oaks and Thornthorpe Equestrian.

Need a vet? Get in touch with Hambleton Equine Clinic, Yorkshire Equine Practice or Rainbow Equine Hospital.

Is hunting your sport of choice during the autumn and winter? Head out with the York North and West of Yore Hunt.

The location of Allerton Park Horse Trials is under four miles away from the property, while pointing takes place nearby at Sheriff Hutton.

York Racecourse is also just a quick trip down the road.

Swathgill is on the market with Savills for offers in excess of £8m. Let’s take a look around…

Across the road from the main farm buildings at Swathgill is a brick built range under a tile roof comprising two loose boxes and a store with hard standing to the front.

There are a range of livestock and storage buildings and while the buildings have been used predominantly for cattle they could be adapted for equestrian use. The buildings include a nine-bay timber framed building with open ventilated ridge, a four-bay timber portal frame shed and a four-bay Dutch barn.

The freehold land is around 211 acres within a ring fence around the centrally placed house. There is also 27 acres of woodland.

There is a leisure complex, including an indoor swimming pool with part glazed roof and exposed oak frame roof trusses, changing rooms and showers. There is also a garage with a cinema room above, a gym and further storage buildings.

Parts of Swathgill are believed to date back to the early 1600s, although it was substantially remodelled in 1926. The property is double fronted and south-facing. On the ground floor is a reception hall, a sitting room with a stone fireplace, an outside terrace and a library.

In addition, there is a dining room and a family kitchen, which incorporates a breakfast room with doors to the outside terrace and walk-in pantry. The fitted kitchen units include a central island and base units with wood and marble worktops and built in sink unit. There is a Lacanche range electric cooker with seven-ring gas hob. Also on the ground floor, there is a cloakroom and utility room, a boot room and a main cloakroom with toilet.

The principal bedroom is a large double with two sets of sliding sash windows and Victorian fireplace. The house is currently configured to provide seven double bedrooms serviced by two bathrooms, plus a shower room with a first floor study with built-in cupboards.

A detached stone-built two-bedroom cottage lies to the north of the main house. It has a farmhouse kitchen and sitting room with doors opening onto a private rear terraced area, rear entrance hall and cloakroom together with two first floor bedrooms and a bathroom.

