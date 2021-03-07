Take a look around this equestrian property with five bedrooms and all the mod cons, set in 22 acres with stables

School House, in Frilford Heath, Oxfordshire, is a contemporary property with a traditional oak framed western wing, which was completed in 2018. It is located just over seven miles from Oxford city centre, with easy access to the motorway networks via A34, M40 and M4.

Local equestrian centres include Cherwell Equestrian Centre, which is just over 15 minutes from your door (12 miles) and Huntersfield Equestrian Centre is 20 minutes away (10 miles).

Lambourn Equine Vets (17 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Lyneham Heath and Aston-Le-Walls are both 45 minutes away if you fancy some cross-country schooling and if you like your hunting, head out with the Old Berkshire.

This property once formed part of Oakley Park, a former private Oxfordshire country estate previously owned by Sir Francis Gore-Browne and Lady Helonora Gore-Browne and is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Set in a total of 22 acres, School House has mature and semi-mature woodlands of 13.5 acres, with a further seven acres of pasture and paddock. There are three stables, workshop, store and woodstore.

The property also has a deck that provides a raised entertainment space with hot tub and gazebo, with a further patio area including oak framed pavilion over and pizza oven.

Inside there is a bespoke 820 sqft kitchen, living, dining space and a separate boot/utility room with direct access to a triple attached garage, with loft storage, as well as a cloakroom.

There is a large living room with a free-standing log burning stove, and this property features hot water underfloor heating throughout the home.

There are five double bedrooms, with two of these on the ground floor. Both are served by an adjacent full modern bathroom, with large shower, bath, full height towel rail, vanity unit, and recessed WC. The west wing is completed with stairs to a first-floor, mezzanine gymnasium/bedroom.

The first floor principal bedroom suite, with dressing room and en-suite with double shower, has bifold and French doors leading to an oak and glass balcony. Plus there are two further bedrooms and another bathroom.

