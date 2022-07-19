The ultimate Welsh pony shop window, a feast of advanced eventing and two other events to follow this week





From the Royal Welsh Show to top event horses at Aston-le-Walls, we bring you our regular round-up of the coming week in horse sport…

1. Royal Welsh Show

Dates: 18-21 July

More info: rwas.wales/royal-welsh

How to watch: s4c.cymru

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 28 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: four days of top-class equestrian competition held at the legendary venue of Builth Wells. While all types of horses and ponies will be on display, the show is the ultimate shop window for Welsh pony and cob breeders who prepare their best stock all year round to compete. Who will take home the leading supreme titles and cement themselves in the record books? The show is also regarded as one of the pinnacle events in the British agricultural calendar, so expect a showcase of other champion livestock, too.

2. Bicton Arena Summer Regional Championship

Dates: 22-24 July

More info: bicton-arena.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in the 4 August issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: summer regionals season continues with the top riders at each level from the south-west region going head to head at Bicton in an attempt to secure tickets for the National Dressage Championships. Classes runs from prelim to inter I at both god and silver level.

3. Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials

Dates: 22-24 July

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 28 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: this fixture always attracts a host of top-class horses and riders for the advanced classes, with many using it as a prep run for Burghley Horse Trials or an autumn championship. The two regular advanced sections include among their entries the likes of Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue (who were very impressive at last year’s Tokyo Olympics), Zara Tindall and Class Affair, Tom McEwen with last year’s Pau Horse Trials runner-up CHF Cooliser, the 2019 Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street and Kitty King’s eventing World Championship long-listed horse Vendredi Biats. Bubby Upton has four horses in the under-25 class, where she can expect challenges from on-form pairs such as Mollie Summerland (recent Barbury winner with Charly Van Ter Heiden), Felicity Collins (RSH Contend Or) and Tom Woodward (Low Moor Lucky). In the section for eight- and nine-year-old horses, watch out for last year’s seven-year-old national champion Quidam De Lux (Stephen Heal), Outback II (Laura Collett) and MHS Brown Jack (Tom McEwen).

4. Port Royal Summer Regional Championship

Dates: 22-24 July

More info: portroyaleec.co.uk/

How to watch: set to be live streamed on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in the 4 August issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: this championship is set to be hotly contested by riders across the northern region, with tickets to the National Dressage Championships on offer from prelim all the way up to inter I, at gold and silver.

