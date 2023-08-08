‘He was game for anything’: farewell to much-loved Welsh stallion who did it all





The prolific Welsh section A stallion Gartconnel Shooting Star has died aged 26.

Gartconnel Shooting Star, who was known at home as Rambo, was bred by the Russell Family of the Gartconnel Stud out of Gartconnel Seirian by Betws Llew.

Liz Russell knew that the upstanding grey foal who was born in May 1997 was to have a bright future.

“He was an exceedingly special foal,” Liz said. “He was very bold, and he took control of the field from the moment he hit the floor.”

Rambo was initially shown by the Russells before he joined Colin Tibbey’s Lacy Stud to continue his in-hand career. As a three-year-old he was crowned youngstock champion at the Royal Welsh. His in-hand tally extended over the years and he garnered multiple accolades, including the Royal Cheshire M&M in-hand supreme title. He was also a two-time Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) supreme in-hand finalist and he won the Royal Highland on five occasions.

“We decided to retire him from the in-hand ring aged 12,” Liz continued. “He came home and we thought it was such a shame that he was looking so well and that he would be sitting at home all winter with no job. So, I got in touch with Penny Francis and her daughter Catherine Hudson, who have had many ponies for us over the years, to see if they would be interested in taking Rambo on. And so began his second career.”

Catherine and Rambo formed a formidable partnership, qualifying for HOYS and finishing second at the final, and also standing best of breed and third overall in the M&M supreme final at Olympia. He won other championship titles at National Pony Society (NPS) Area XI, British Show Pony Society Heritage Championships, Pembrokeshire County, Mid-Shires and Welsh Pony and Cob Society shows. In 2013, he contested a season with Alice Wright as her schoolmaster, qualifying for HOYS and standing second at the Great Yorkshire.

“He covered for a few years, and then in May 2020 Catherine came up to us to see the foals,” said Liz. “She saw Rambo the field aged 19, and she said ‘he looks so good he could go straight back into the ring’. He went back to Catherine’s yard soon after, in August he qualified for HOYS at the NPS Summer Championships and in October he finished second at the HOYS final. He hadn’t forgotten a thing.”

Rambo, who was also broken to drive, leaves progeny who have achieved major results both in hand and under-saddle. One of his daughters was a winner in hand at this year’s Royal Welsh.

“He always made people smile,” Liz said. “As well as being so true to type, he was game for anything and he loved to perform. One of my favourite memories was of him playing in the field with his foals at home. They didn’t half give him hell, but he just took it and came back in a way that was so kind, a testament to his lovely temperament. He will leave a big hole in our lives.”

Catherine added: “He was a true gentleman. We had incredible success in the show ring together and he has taught me so much. He’s given me memories to treasure for ever.”

