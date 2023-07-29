‘He’s my bargain superstar’: miniature bought from Preloved continues his reign at the RIHS





The current Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) champion retained his title as the circuit’s star as the miniature scene as he trotted to the British Miniature Horse Society (BMHS) RIHS supreme miniature horse championship on day five of the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Charlotte Leonard was handing her own Power Bucks Minotaur six -year-old Amblynn Tiramisu (Teddy). Charlotte, who works full-time as a hospital site manager, bought Teddy two years ago from an online sales site.

While the young breeder undoubtably has an eye for a top miniature horse — she’s won the RIHS supreme miniature horse championship on two previous occasions — she could never have predicted how stallion Teddy would fair in the show ring.

“Two do the HOYS and RIHS double is amazing,” said Charlotte, who last won the title here at the RIHS in 2019 handling Karosel Alamos Perdita. “Teddy is the ultimate showman. I bought him as a three-year-old from a little advert on Preloved; he’s been my bargain superstar find ever since.”

Teddy has only ever been lightly shown, but he’s stood champion at several county shows. He was crowned overall champion at HOYS last year on his debut at the NEC.

Charlotte fits in a busy work schedule around home-producing her small team of miniatures.

“I’ve been involved with the breed since I was 12 years old,” she said. “To win here is always a dream come true.”

