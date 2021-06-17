Day three of Royal Ascot (Thursday 17 June) is Gold Cup day, and it’s set to be a good one. The Group One race is run over 2m4f and Stradivarius (pictured winning this race last year) will be looking to equal Yeats’ record four wins in the race under Frankie Dettori, who will be looking for a 76th Royal Ascot victory. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day three Gold Cup runners and riders. There’s some support coming in for Spanish Mission, who is trained by Andrew Balding, but is he good enough to overturn Stadivarius?
Royal Ascot betting day three: Gold Cup
Horse: Stradivarius | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: evens
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Trueshan | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 9/2
Alan King
Subjectivist | Jockey: Joe Fanning | Place bet: 7/1
Mark Johnston
Spanish Mission | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 9/1
Andrew Balding
Santiago | Jockey: Seamie Heffernan | Place bet: 16/1
Aidan O’Brien
Serpentine | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 16/1
Aidan O’Brien
Twighlight Payment | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 20/1
Joseph O’Brien
Emperor Of The Sun | Jockey: Gavin Ryan | Place bet: 20/1
Donnacha O’Brien
Princess Zoe | Jockey: J M Sheridan | Place bet: 33/1
Anthony Mullins
Amhran Na Bhfiann | Jockey: Wayne Lordan | Place bet: 50/1
Aidan O’Brien
Nayef Road | Jockey: Ben Curtis | Place bet: 66/1
Mark Johnston
Rip Van Lips | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 80/1
Andreas Suborics
Ben Lilly | Jockey: Graham Lee| Place bet: 150/1
David Brown
How can I watch the Gold Cup?
ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Gold Cup gets underway at 4.15pm today (17 June).
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Gold Cup will take home £213,017.
