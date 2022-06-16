Will dreams come true? Your guide to the big race on the final day of Royal Ascot

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • The final day of Royal Ascot has almost arrived (18 June). The Group One race on the card on the final day is the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, which is run over six furlongs. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day five Platinum Jubilee Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win on the soft ground?

    Royal Ascot betting day five: Platinum Jubilee Stakes

    Horse: Home Affairs | Jockey: James McDonald
    Trainer: Chris Waller

    Artorius | Jockey: Jamie Spencer
    Anthony & Sam Freedman

    Creative Force | Jockey: William Buick
    Charlie Appleby

    Sacred | Jockey: Tom Marquand
    William Haggas

    Campanelle | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
    Wesley Ward

    A Case Of You | Jockey: Ronan Whelan
    Adrian McGuinness

    Highfield Princess | Jockey: Jason Hart
    John Quinn

    Minzaal | Jockey: Jim Crowley
    Owen Burrows

    Alcohol Free | Jockey: Rob Hornby
    Andrew Balding

    Happy Romance | Jockey: Sean Levey
    Richard Hannon

    Emaraaty Anna | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
    Kevin Ryan

    Grenadier Guards | Jockey: Cristian Demuro
    Mitsumasa Nakauchida

    Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle
    Archie Watson

    Great Ambassador | Jockey: Richard Kingscote
    Ed Walker

    Naval Crown | Jockey: James Doyle
    Charlie Appleby

    Dragon Symbol | Jockey: David Egan
    Roger Varian

    King’s Lynn | Jockey: David Probert
    Andrew Balding

    Kinross | Jockey: Frankie Dettori
    Ralph Beckett

    Diligent Harry | Jockey: Adam Kirby
    Clive Cox

    Garrus | Jockey: Ryan Moore
    Charlie Hills

    Umm Kulthum | Jockey: Colin Keane
    Richard Fahey

    Vadream | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
    Charlie Fellowes

    Double Or Bubble | Jockey: Jack Mitchell
    Chris Wall

    Happy Power | Jockey: P J McDonald
    Andrew Balding

    Gustavus Weston | Jockey: Gary Carroll
    Jospeh G Murphy

    Run To Freedom | Jockey: Dane O’Neill
    Henry Candy

    Ventura Diamond | Jockey: Joe Fanning
    Richard Fahey

    How can I watch the Platinum Jubilee Stakes?

    ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Platinum Jubilee Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm (18 June).

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The winner of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes will take home £567,100.

    Fancy a flutter?

