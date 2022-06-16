Will dreams come true? Your guide to the big race on the final day of Royal Ascot





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The final day of Royal Ascot has almost arrived (18 June). The Group One race on the card on the final day is the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, which is run over six furlongs. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day five Platinum Jubilee Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win on the soft ground?



Royal Ascot betting day five: Platinum Jubilee Stakes



Horse: Home Affairs | Jockey: James McDonald

Trainer: Chris Waller

Artorius | Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Anthony & Sam Freedman

Creative Force | Jockey: William Buick

Charlie Appleby

Sacred | Jockey: Tom Marquand

William Haggas

Campanelle | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Wesley Ward

A Case Of You | Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Adrian McGuinness

Highfield Princess | Jockey: Jason Hart

John Quinn

Minzaal | Jockey: Jim Crowley

Owen Burrows

Alcohol Free | Jockey: Rob Hornby

Andrew Balding

Happy Romance | Jockey: Sean Levey

Richard Hannon

Emaraaty Anna | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Kevin Ryan

Grenadier Guards | Jockey: Cristian Demuro

Mitsumasa Nakauchida

Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Archie Watson

Great Ambassador | Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Ed Walker

Naval Crown | Jockey: James Doyle

Charlie Appleby

Dragon Symbol | Jockey: David Egan

Roger Varian

King’s Lynn | Jockey: David Probert

Andrew Balding

Kinross | Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Ralph Beckett

Diligent Harry | Jockey: Adam Kirby

Clive Cox

Garrus | Jockey: Ryan Moore

Charlie Hills

Umm Kulthum | Jockey: Colin Keane

Richard Fahey

Vadream | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Charlie Fellowes

Double Or Bubble | Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Chris Wall

Happy Power | Jockey: P J McDonald

Andrew Balding

Gustavus Weston | Jockey: Gary Carroll

Jospeh G Murphy

Run To Freedom | Jockey: Dane O’Neill

Henry Candy

Ventura Diamond | Jockey: Joe Fanning

Richard Fahey

How can I watch the Platinum Jubilee Stakes ?

ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Platinum Jubilee Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm (18 June).

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes will take home £567,100.

Fancy a flutter?

If you would like to place a bet on the outcome of this race, you can do so right here.

18+, T&Cs Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Don’t miss the full report from Royal Ascot 2022 in the 23 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine, plus we will be bringing you all of the top stories from the meeting as and when they happen on horseandhound.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.