Will dreams come true? Your guide to the big race on the final day of Royal Ascot

The final day of Royal Ascot has almost arrived (18 June). The Group One race on the card on the final day is the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, which is run over six furlongs. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day five Platinum Jubilee Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win on the soft ground?
Royal Ascot betting day five: Platinum Jubilee Stakes
Horse: Home Affairs | Jockey: James McDonald
Trainer: Chris Waller
Artorius | Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Anthony & Sam Freedman
Creative Force | Jockey: William Buick
Charlie Appleby
Sacred | Jockey: Tom Marquand
William Haggas
Campanelle | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
Wesley Ward
A Case Of You | Jockey: Ronan Whelan
Adrian McGuinness
Highfield Princess | Jockey: Jason Hart
John Quinn
Minzaal | Jockey: Jim Crowley
Owen Burrows
Alcohol Free | Jockey: Rob Hornby
Andrew Balding
Happy Romance | Jockey: Sean Levey
Richard Hannon
Emaraaty Anna | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Kevin Ryan
Grenadier Guards | Jockey: Cristian Demuro
Mitsumasa Nakauchida
Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Archie Watson
Great Ambassador | Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Ed Walker
Naval Crown | Jockey: James Doyle
Charlie Appleby
Dragon Symbol | Jockey: David Egan
Roger Varian
King’s Lynn | Jockey: David Probert
Andrew Balding
Kinross | Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Ralph Beckett
Diligent Harry | Jockey: Adam Kirby
Clive Cox
Garrus | Jockey: Ryan Moore
Charlie Hills
Umm Kulthum | Jockey: Colin Keane
Richard Fahey
Vadream | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
Charlie Fellowes
Double Or Bubble | Jockey: Jack Mitchell
Chris Wall
Happy Power | Jockey: P J McDonald
Andrew Balding
Gustavus Weston | Jockey: Gary Carroll
Jospeh G Murphy
Run To Freedom | Jockey: Dane O’Neill
Henry Candy
Ventura Diamond | Jockey: Joe Fanning
Richard Fahey
How can I watch the Platinum Jubilee Stakes?
ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Platinum Jubilee Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm (18 June).
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes will take home £567,100.
