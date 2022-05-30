7 great horsey things to do to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee





As the world prepares to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of outstanding service to her country, here we round up some Platinum Jubilee equestrian events that you might like to attend.

Trooping the Colour (The Queen’s Birthday Parade)

Horse Guard’s Parade, London

Thursday 2 June

One of the key Platinum Jubilee equestrian events, The Queen’s Birthday Parade, will start at 11am. The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade, together with hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses. This annual event has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. A Royal Gun Salute will be fired during The Queen’s Birthday Parade.

Tickets for seated viewing of Trooping at Horse Guards Parade are now sold out, but there is an opportunity for people to view the display as the troops parade to and from Horse Guards Parade as it passes on its journey between Buckingham Palace and the parade ground.

During the ceremony, there will be an opportunity to watch the event via large screens, set up in St James’ Park and many more members of the public will be able to watch the spectacle live on BBC and Sky television, both in the UK and overseas. Once the parade has ended and the Royal Procession has returned to Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family’s balcony appearance will happen, which will coincide with a flypast of various aircraft.

More information: www.royal.uk

Jubilee Pageant

The Mall, London

Sunday 5 June

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will also play a large part in the Jubilee Pageant, making it another of the Platinum Jubilee equestrian events to look out for.

​The Gold State Carriage, led by The Sovereign’s Escort, will lead the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and will culminate with the singing of the National Anthem and a gospel choir to the sounds of the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

The Pageant will bring to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign as well as showcasing our changing society over the past 70 years. 10,000 people are involved, including the military, over 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public.

National treasures and iconic figures from music, film, sport and the arts will take part in the Pageant, including much-loved celebrity names, alongside military personnel, key workers and volunteers.

More information: www.royal.uk

The Derby

Epsom Racecourse, Epsom Downs, Surrey

Saturday 4 June

The Derby is taking place at Epsom Downs Racecourse on 4 June, while millions will be tuning in from around the world to watch the Derby at Epsom on TV and online. It’s currently unclear whether Her Majesty will be attending in person, but the racing will be red hot with plenty of pomp and ceremony on display to help mark the occasion.

Hooves and Horses

The Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace, London

Saturday 11 June

Join the team at the Royal Mews between 11am and 3pm to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with arts and crafts activities for the whole family. You can also join one of the family tours to discover the hidden stories of the coaches and horses which call the Mews home, sit in a landau, dress up in livery and have a go at tacking up our little wooden pony ready for a procession.

More information: www.rct.uk

Royal Bath & West Show

The Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, Dorset

Thursday 2 to Saturday 4 June

This well-known county show makes a return for 2022 and will feature plenty of equestrian sport including the Platinum Jubilee Grand Prix, which is a showjumping class for top combinations. This will happen on the final day of the show.

More information: www.bathandwest.com

The Jubilee Rutland County Show

Rutland Showground, Oakham, Rutland

Saturday 4 June

Another key county show in the calendar that is taking place on over the Jubilee weekend, make sure you don’t miss out on some fantastic equestrian action located in England’s smallest county. With showjumping to showing alongside other entertainment, there is something for all members of the family to enjoy.

More information: www.rutlandshowground.com

The Kees-Gert Friesian Memorial Ride

The Golden Mile, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Thursday 2 June

This promises to be a spectacular display of 26 Friesian horses parading along the Golden Mile to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, starting at 2pm.

Schedule

1.15pm: Mount horses

1.25pm: Horses to assemble in parade order

1.40pm: The Mayor will inspect the line up and select his choice of the best turned out on the day and then present a trophy to the winner

1.50pm: Horses will leave the parking area and ride in pairs in parade order to Joyland

2pm: Commencement of parade

The horses will parade along the Golden Mile to the end of the model village then turn around the roundabout where Kings Road meets South Beach Parade, and then walk back using same route to the ramp exit to the beach off the North Drive car park and head off to the beach.

More information: www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.