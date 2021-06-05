



Flat racing fans need to tune into ITV to follow the live action from the Cazoo Epsom Derby this week (4-5 June). With seven hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel, ITV Racing will be covering five races on each day of the two-day meeting. So here’s your complete guide on how to watch the Epsom Derby live on TV.

Ed Chamberlin and co-presenter Francesca Cumani host the live TV coverage, which runs from 1.30pm to 5pm both days. They will be joined by expert Jason Weaver with input from Mick Fitzgerald, Luke Harvey and Matt Chapman. Oli Bell will also be at the helm of the popular social stable encouraging viewers at home to join in with the action.

The Opening Show will be presented by Oli Bell both days and it will be shown on ITV4 at 9.30am each day.

How to watch the Epsom Derby live

Friday 4 June

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-5pm

2pm: Woodcote Stakes (Listed)

2.35pm: Ebbisham Handicap

3.10pm: Coronation Cup (Group One)

3.45pm: Cazoo Handicap

4.30pm: Cazoo Oaks (Group One)

Saturday 5 June

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.00am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-5pm

2pm: Tattenham Corner Handicap

2.35pm: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group Three)

3.10pm: Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group Three)

3.45pm: Dash (Handicap)

4.30pm: Cazoo Derby (Group One)

You can also watch the action live via the pay-for channel, RacingTV and All races are available to stream on all the major bookmaker sites as long as you are logged in to your account. You are not required to place a bet to watch.

The Epsom Derby 2021 is taking place at Epsom Downs Racecourse on 5 June in front of a limited crowd owing to Covid-19 restrictions, while millions will be tuning in from around the world to watch the famous race on TV and online, so make sure you don’t miss out.

