A Paisley Park appreciation — and 7 other great shots from an amazing weekend of racing

Last weekend brought with it yet another fantastic offering of racing throughout the UK. Photographer Bill Selwyn was on hand to capture some great moments from Ascot, where the highlight was two great horses — Paisley Park and Thyme Hill — doing battle in the Long Walk Hurdle.

Here’s just a few of our favourite moments that were captured on camera…

The wonderful Paisley Park, owned by Andrew Gemmell and trained by Emma Lavelle, jumps two out under Aidan Coleman.

Paisley Park

Thyme Hill, owned by the England and Heywoodd families and trained by Phillip Hobbs, who was eventual second to Paisley Park, powers for home under Richard Johnson.

Thyme Hill 2nd, strikes for after two out. 19-12-20

The moment Paisley Park caught Thyme Hill on the line. These two warriors ran pound for pound compared to their Newbury run last time out, when Paisly Park was giving his rival 3lbs and he finished second. On Saturday, they were off level weights, and the finishing order was reversed. Together, they are providing one of the narratives of this troubled Jumps season — let’s hope for more in chapter three at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Paisley Park and Aidan Coleman 1st, (left) catch Thyme Hill and Richard Johnson (right) 2nd on the line. These two warriors ran pound for pound to their Newbury form, last time out, when Paisly Park was giving his rival 3 lb's. Today they were off level weights, and the finishing order was reversed. They are providing one of the narratives f this troubled Jumps season. Let's hope for more in chapter 3 at the Cheltemham festival in March. 19-12-20

Dashel Drasher and Matt Griffiths make all to win the Graduation Chase for owners Mrs B Tully and R Lock and trainer Jeremy Scott.

Dashel Drasher and Matt Griffiths make all to win 19-12-20

Mister Malarky (purple colours) en-route to winning the Silver Cup Handicap Chase under Harry Cobden for Wendy and Malcolm Hezel and trainer Colin Tizzard, defying their 16/1 odds.

Mister Malarky (blue cols) 1st leads on way to winning 19-12-2020

Morning Spirit and Jonjo O’Neill Jnr (right) take advantage of Fawsley Spirit and Luca Morgan’s fall at the last to win the Novices’ Handicap Hurdle for P Hickey and Jonjo O’Neill Snr. Luca and Fawsley Spirit were none the worse for wear.

Morning Spirit and Jonjo O'Neill (right) 1st take advantage of Fawsley Spirit and Luca Morgan's fall at the last to win 19-12-20

Not So Sleepy (left) jumps the last to make almost all en-route to winning the Betfair Exchange Trophy at 20/1 under Tom O’Brien for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner Lady Blyth.

Over the last, and Not So Sleepy (left) 1st makes most to win pic Bill Selwyn 19-12-20

Bennys King and Harry Skelton romped home in the For The Love Of Racing Handicap Chase, winning by six lengths for the Mezzone family and trainer Dan Skelton.

Bennys King and Harry Skelton 1st are clear at two oout pic Bill SElwyn 19-12-20

