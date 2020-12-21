A Paisley Park appreciation — and 7 other great shots from an amazing weekend of racing

Last weekend brought with it yet another fantastic offering of racing throughout the UK. Photographer Bill Selwyn was on hand to capture some great moments from Ascot, where the highlight was two great horses — Paisley Park and Thyme Hill — doing battle in the Long Walk Hurdle.

Here’s just a few of our favourite moments that were captured on camera…

The wonderful Paisley Park, owned by Andrew Gemmell and trained by Emma Lavelle, jumps two out under Aidan Coleman.

Thyme Hill, owned by the England and Heywoodd families and trained by Phillip Hobbs, who was eventual second to Paisley Park, powers for home under Richard Johnson.

The moment Paisley Park caught Thyme Hill on the line. These two warriors ran pound for pound compared to their Newbury run last time out, when Paisly Park was giving his rival 3lbs and he finished second. On Saturday, they were off level weights, and the finishing order was reversed. Together, they are providing one of the narratives of this troubled Jumps season — let’s hope for more in chapter three at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Dashel Drasher and Matt Griffiths make all to win the Graduation Chase for owners Mrs B Tully and R Lock and trainer Jeremy Scott.

Mister Malarky (purple colours) en-route to winning the Silver Cup Handicap Chase under Harry Cobden for Wendy and Malcolm Hezel and trainer Colin Tizzard, defying their 16/1 odds.

Morning Spirit and Jonjo O’Neill Jnr (right) take advantage of Fawsley Spirit and Luca Morgan’s fall at the last to win the Novices’ Handicap Hurdle for P Hickey and Jonjo O’Neill Snr. Luca and Fawsley Spirit were none the worse for wear.

Not So Sleepy (left) jumps the last to make almost all en-route to winning the Betfair Exchange Trophy at 20/1 under Tom O’Brien for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner Lady Blyth.

Bennys King and Harry Skelton romped home in the For The Love Of Racing Handicap Chase, winning by six lengths for the Mezzone family and trainer Dan Skelton.

