{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

When dreams come true and 10 other stunning other shots from an action-packed Cheltenham last weekend

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Crowds recently returned to the home of jumps racing for the first time at Cheltenham (11-12 December) since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, and what a couple of days of action it was.

Here are some great shots, taken by Bill Selwyn, which capture runners and riders in full flight, peppered with some winners for good measure…

Fusil Raffles (left, in green colours) and Daryl Jacob on their way to winning the Jockey Club Cheltenham And SW Syndicate Novices’ Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Fusil Raffles (left, in green cols) and Daryl Jacb on their way to winning 12-12-20 pic Bill SElwyn

Song For Someone and Aidan Coleman walk back in after their win in the Grade 2 Unibet International Hurdle — which they clinched by just a nose over Silver Streak — for owners Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings and trainer Tom Symonds. Song For Someone is on something of a roll and an exciting prospect for his connections, as this marked his third consectutive win and third consecutive Grade 2 victory too.

Song For Someone and Aidan Coleman win pic Bill Selwyn 12-12-20

Irish raiders Chatham Street Lad and up-and-coming Darragh O’Keeffe fly the last to win the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at 16/1 for trainer Michael Winters (who said he would “roll around in the mud” if his horse won — and then duly did!) and the Healymacs Pubs Syndicate.

Chatham Street Lad and Darragh O'Keeffe fly the last to win 12-12-20

Runners and riders cross the bank in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase. Some Neck, (the grey, jockey with red cap) was the eventual winner for Irish connections. The 18/1 shot, owned by the Some Neck Partnership, was ridden by 7lb claimer Ben Harvey, who enjoys plenty of hunting at home in Ireland, said it was a “dream” to win the race aboard the John C McConnell-trained grey.

Some Neck, (the grey, jockey with red cap) crosses the bank on way to winning 11-12-20

Madiera Mist jumps the last en-route to providing jockey Alan Johns with his first Cheltenham winner. Owned by Paul and Louise Bowtell, the six-year-old Stowaway mare romped home in the CF Roberts Electrical & Mechanical Services Mares’ Handicap Chase for trainer Tim Vaughan. There were smiles all-round (well, underneath face masks, see second picture below) on returning to the winners’ enclosure.

Madiera Mist and Alan Johns at the last, wins 11-12-20

Madiera Mist and Alan Johns with trainer Tim Vaughn 11-12-20

Storm Control jumped like a bunny under Richard Patrick on his way to winning the Grade 3 Unibet Handicap Chase for trainer Kerry Lee and owner Will Roseff.

Storm Control 1st and Richard Patrick lead at two out pic Bill Selwyn 11-12-20

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

Come On Teddy and Sam Twiston Davies (centre) fly away from the back of the last in the Citipost Handicap Hurdle to win for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate and trainer Tom George.

Come On Teddy and Sam Twiston Davies (centre) wins 11-12-20

Mister Fisher (right) jumps two out under Nico De Boinville en-route to winning the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase, which was rescheduled from the abandoned Huntingdon meeting the week previously. The eye-catching son of Jeremy clinched victory for trainer Nicky Henderson and owners James and Jean Potter.

At two out, Mister Fisher (right) 1st, Nico De Boinville takes command from Kalasnikov (left) 2nd and Jack Quinlan pic Bill Selwyn 11-12-20

Breffniboy and Tom Buckley (far right) win the Catesby Handicap Hurdle for trainer Johnny Farrelly and owner F A Clegg in front of the socially-distanced Cheltenham crowd.

Breffniboy and Tom Buckley (far right) wins 11-12-20

Adagio and Tom Scudamore (left) at the last in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. The son of Wiener Walzer won for trainer David Pipe and owners Professor C Tisdall, Bryan Drew and friends. This victory meant that Tom Scudamore moved above Noel Fehily to ninth on the list of most successful National Hunt riders.

Adagio and Tom Scudamore (left) 1st at the last 12-12-20

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free

You may like...