Is this your favourite grey in racing? Plus 7 other stunning National Hunt shots from the weekend…

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

With us getting well and truly into the nitty-gritty of the National Hunt season, we take a look back on what was a great weekend of racing from Sandown Park and Exeter. What’s more, it was the first weekend of racing since March when crowds have been welcomed back through the doors of racecourses, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some great shots, taken by Bill Selwyn, which capture some up-and-coming superstars and well-established favourites battling it out over the past few days…

Politolgue and Harry Skelton are springheeled on their way to winning the Tingle Creek at Sandown Park. The nine-year-old Champion Chase winner is owned by John Hales and trained by Paul Nicholls.

Politolgue and Harry Skelton, 1st are springheeled on their way to winning the Tingle Creek pic Bill Selwyn 5-12-20

Allmankind and Harry Skelton fly two out to win well in the Henry VIII Novice Chase. This Grade One win came in the same hour Harry won the Tingle Creek, marking a very successful afternoon for him. Allmankind is owned by former showjumping family Bill and Tim Gredley, and is a very exciting prospect for Dan Skelton’s stable.

Allmankind and Harry Skelton fly two out to win well 5-12-20

Doing Fine (far side) and a cool Millie Wonnacott join Crosspark and Harry Skelton at the second last as the sun sets over Sandown in the London National Handicap Chase. Millie, who recently returned to the saddle after breaking vertebrae, got up to win this race on the 12-year-old, trained by Neil Mulholland and owned by the Neil Mulholland Racing Club.

Doing Fine (far side) 1st and a cool Millie Wonnacott join Crosspark and Harry Skelton 2nd at the 2nd last as the sun sets over Sandown 7-12-20

The field pass small crowds at Exeter on Friday (4 December) for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic set in.

Huntsmans Jog and Paddy Brennan (centre, green and red at halfway) 1st in front of a small crowd at Exeter pic Bill Selwyn 4-12-20

Findusatgorcombe and Bryony Frost en-route to winning the Devon Marathon at Exeter. This eight-year-old is owned by Phill Meaden and trained by Bryony’s father, Jimmy Frost.

Findusatgorcombe and Bryony Frost on way to winning the marathon pic Bill Selwyn 4-12-20

Bold Plan and Sean Bowen (blue colours) at the open ditch on their way to winning the novices’ chase at Exeter, a shock result considering he beat the odds on favourite and much talked about The Big Breakaway. Bold Plan is owned by Mr and Mrs. William Rucker and trained by Evan Williams.

Bold Plan and Sean Bowen at the open ditch on the far side on way to winning 4-12-20
Fifty Ball and Neil Houlihan are clear at the last to win easily in the novices’ handicap hurdle at Sandown. This five-year-old is owned by Steven Packham and is trained by Gary Moore.

Fifty Ball and Neil Houlihan are clear at the last to win easily 5-12-20

Just one more of Politologue in full flight in the Tingle Creek…

